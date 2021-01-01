Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years. From executive producer Lee Daniels (“Empire,” “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”) and writer and executive producer Karin Gist (“Star,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), OUR KIND OF PEOPLE follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever. The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement. The series stars Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med,” “Whitney”) as Angela Vaughn and Morris Chestnut (THE RESIDENT) as Raymond DuPont.