Elizabeth Cappuccino

Most recently, Elizabeth Cappuccino was featured in Cindy Chupack’s streaming feature, “Otherhood,” with Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette. Earlier this year, she shot a supporting role in the independent feature film “The Free Fall,” opposite Shawn Ashmore and Andrea Londo. Previously, Cappuccino starred opposite Charlie Tahan in Kevin Phillips’ “Super Dark Times,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. On the small screen, Cappuccino guest-starred in a Season Six episode of “Orange is the New Black.” Previously, she recurred as a young Krysten Ritter for two seasons in “Jessica Jones.” Cappuccino also appeared on the Season Four premiere of “Broad City.”