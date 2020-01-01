RL

Rob Lowe’s iconic career spans four decades in film, television and theater. He is also an acclaimed author. Lowe has been nominated for two Emmys, six Golden Globes and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning two. He starred in the ‘80s classics St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night and The Outsiders, as well as television classics such as The West Wing and Parks and Recreation. His diverse career also includes memorable work in Behind The Candelabra, Austin Powers and Tommy Boy. His two memoirs, Stories I Only Tell My Friends, and Love Life, are both New York Times Best Sellers. He has taken his first memoir and made it into a touring show, entitled Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE, which has received rave reviews throughout the country and sold out in London. Over the last year, Lowe’s projects include starring in and directing a remake of the four-time Academy Award-nominated film The Bad Seed; shooting the streaming movie Holiday in the Wild; hosting and producing FOX’s competition series, Mental Samurai; and most recently, playing high-flying U.S. cop “Bill Hixon,” in a six-part British series Wild Bill. Lowe next will star in FOX’s 9-1-1: LONE STAR, premiering January 2020.