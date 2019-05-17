Mental Samurai
meet the groundbreaking ava tile image
Network Icon
Engineers, EPs and Rob talk about Ava, its construction and how it makes the show unique. Also seen is exclusive time-lapse and construction footage.

Published 03-27-20 • 2m

does rob lowe know rob lowe? tile image
Network Icon
Host Rob Lowe answers trivia questions about his own career.

Published 03-27-20 • 1m

sam is ready to drag down the competition tile image
Network Icon
Sam found a lot of confidence in making it this far in MENTAL SAMURAI, and he's ready to drag down the competition.

Published 05-17-19 • 1m

jackie is a renaissance woman tile image
Network Icon
Jackie has always been told to be a Renaissance woman.

Published 05-17-19 • 1m

ryan is excited for his spin class to see him compete tile image
Network Icon
Ryan is excited for his spin class riders to see him compete on MENTAL SAMURAI.

Published 05-17-19 • 1m

rob gets excited for ryan tile image
Network Icon
Rob can hardly contain his excitement for Ryan.

Published 05-17-19 • 20s

rob loves parks & recreation tile image
Network Icon
Rob is glad Kevin got the Parks & Recreation question correct.

Published 05-17-19 • 19s

heather is ready for redemption tile image
Network Icon
Heather is ready to redeem herself.

Published 05-17-19 • 24s

chris needs to be flawless tile image
Network Icon
Chris can't afford to make a single mistake.

Published 05-17-19 • 19s

myles stock & trade is games & puzzles tile image
Network Icon
Myles brings fun and games to a professional environment.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

marlie is a fan of game shows tile image
Network Icon
Marlie has grown up always watching the gaming network.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

josh is available to tutor rob lowe in math tile image
Network Icon
Josh will help Rob Lowe in math since it's been his worst subject while in school.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

marlie is more than a flight attendant tile image
Network Icon
Marlie wants people to know it's more to being a flight attendant.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

josh wishes to honor his mom tile image
Network Icon
Josh wishes to honor his mom's dream vacation in Alaska.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

eric hopes the focus & physical is the best combination tile image
Network Icon
Eric hopes the focus and physical strength used in tennis will give him an advantage.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

eric looks to flex his mind muscles tile image
Network Icon
Eric looks to flex his mind muscles rather than his physical muscles.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

boris can't believe life has come full circle tile image
Network Icon
Boris believes it's crazy that his life has come full circle now that he's on a game show.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

courtney is here to prove models aren't dumb tile image
Network Icon
Courtney is here to prove that models aren't dumb and that she has book smarts.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

ben will try to rush through the questions tile image
Network Icon
Ben will try to relax and not rush through all the questions.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

boris learned english from watching game shows tile image
Network Icon
Boris learned English as a child by watching game shows.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

ben hopes he's qualified to be here tile image
Network Icon
Ben is a bartender from Los Angeles that hopes he's qualified to here.

Published 05-13-19 • 1m

zach is rocking a tom selleck mustache tile image
Network Icon
Rob tells Zach he's a rocking a Tom Selleck/Billy Ray Cyrus look.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

zach is goofy, but don't underestimate him tile image
Network Icon
Zach thinks people will underestimate him because of how goofy he is. Their mistake.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

marissa is a natural gamer tile image
Network Icon
Marissa has had a controller in her hand since she was eight.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

kristy is not going to falling out of ava tile image
Network Icon
Kristy is planning on not falling out of Ava

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

marissa wants to represent female gamers tile image
Network Icon
Marissa wants to prove women gamers should be taken seriously

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

kristy wants to defy the odds tile image
Network Icon
Kristy wants to prove she has what it takes to be a MENTAL SAMURAI.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

dylan plays the piano by ear tile image
Network Icon
Dylan learned how to play the piano by listening.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

dylan thinks his piano skills will help him tile image
Network Icon
Dylan thinks his piano mastery will help him become a MENTAL SAMURAI.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

alex is an adrenaline junkie tile image
Network Icon
Alex doesn't know how MENTAL SAMURAI will rank with all of his other crazy adventures.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

arius is no stranger to high pressure situations tile image
Network Icon
Arius' job as a police officer has prepared him for high pressure situations.

Published 05-02-19 • 26s

alex is on a quest for adrenaline tile image
Network Icon
Alex thinks his love for adrenaline fueled adventures will help him become a MENTAL SAMURAI.

Published 05-02-19 • 1m

roz is very comfortable sitting in the machine tile image
Network Icon
Roz is comfortable in the machine and ready to go.

Published 04-24-19 • 1m

roz met her match online tile image
Network Icon
Roz met her match after being divorce for several years.

Published 04-24-19 • 1m

nick hopes to win a big payday tile image
Network Icon
Nick hopes to win a big payday so he can move out of his mom's house quicker.

Published 04-24-19 • 1m

nick gives us his strong suit tile image
Network Icon
Nick is ready for anything not related to the Kardashians.

Published 04-24-19 • 1m

tawnya hopes her kids can aspire to become a mental samurai tile image
Network Icon
Tawnya would love to win so she can go back and tell her third grade children.

Published 04-24-19 • 1m

tawnya is someone that values education tile image
Network Icon
Tawnya became a teacher because she values education and loves to teach.

Published 04-24-19 • 1m

matt takes a leap of faith tile image
Network Icon
Matt is a pastor taking a leap of faith.

Published 04-24-19 • 1m

chris tells us his biggest strength tile image
Network Icon
Chris says his biggest strength is general knowledge and patterns.

Published 04-24-19 • 1m

