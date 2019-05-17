Clips & Extras
Engineers, EPs and Rob talk about Ava, its construction and how it makes the show unique. Also seen is exclusive time-lapse and construction footage.
Sam found a lot of confidence in making it this far in MENTAL SAMURAI, and he's ready to drag down the competition.
Ryan is excited for his spin class riders to see him compete on MENTAL SAMURAI.
Josh will help Rob Lowe in math since it's been his worst subject while in school.
Marlie wants people to know it's more to being a flight attendant.
Eric hopes the focus and physical strength used in tennis will give him an advantage.
Eric looks to flex his mind muscles rather than his physical muscles.
Boris believes it's crazy that his life has come full circle now that he's on a game show.
Courtney is here to prove that models aren't dumb and that she has book smarts.
Ben will try to relax and not rush through all the questions.
Boris learned English as a child by watching game shows.
Ben is a bartender from Los Angeles that hopes he's qualified to here.
Rob tells Zach he's a rocking a Tom Selleck/Billy Ray Cyrus look.
Zach thinks people will underestimate him because of how goofy he is. Their mistake.
Marissa wants to prove women gamers should be taken seriously
Dylan thinks his piano mastery will help him become a MENTAL SAMURAI.
Alex doesn't know how MENTAL SAMURAI will rank with all of his other crazy adventures.
Arius' job as a police officer has prepared him for high pressure situations.
Alex thinks his love for adrenaline fueled adventures will help him become a MENTAL SAMURAI.
Nick hopes to win a big payday so he can move out of his mom's house quicker.
Tawnya would love to win so she can go back and tell her third grade children.
Tawnya became a teacher because she values education and loves to teach.
Chris says his biggest strength is general knowledge and patterns.