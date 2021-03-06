MasterChef seriesDetail

MasterChef S11 E1 Emeril Lagasse - Auditions Round 1 2021-06-03MasterChef

S11 E1 - Emeril Lagasse - Auditions Round 1

Home cooks serve up their signature dishes to the judges; guest judge Emeril Lagasse.
Aired 6-3-21 • TV-PG

Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich put a new batch of talented home cooks through a series of challenges and elimination rounds. This season is more exciting than ever with a surprise-filled journey that takes the contestants on the trip of a lifetime. Ramsay and the judges will serve as mentors to these skilled home chefs as they compete to claim the title of MasterChef and the $250,000 grand prize on MasterChef’s milestone 10th season.

Gordon Ramsay
Aarón Sánchez
Joe Bastianich

