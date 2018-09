Joe Bastianich

Joe Bastianich is a world-renowned restaurateur who co-owns 30 restaurants across the globe, including Michelin Star eatery Del Posto, Babbo, Osteria Mozza and Eataly in the Americas (co-partner). He also is an award-winning and best-selling author. Bastianich served as a judge on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR for its first three seasons, and on MASTERCHEF for its first five seasons. He resides in New York.