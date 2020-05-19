Clips & Extras
Part of the cooking demo #AtHomeWith series, here's MASTERCHEF's Joe Bastianich with a do-it-yourself spaghetti pomodoro recipe.
Fried Artichoke Hearts with Homemade Tartar Sauce Cooking Demo with Masterchef Nick DiGiovanni as part of the At Home With series.
In this #AtHomeWith cooking demo, Dorian Hunter shows us how to make exquisite herb & garlic butternut squash.
Aarón Sánchez demonstrates how to make a classic salad and homemade dressing.
An extended cut of Gordon demonstrating how to cook a herb crusted rack of lamb.
An extended cut of Joe making three different types of pasta.
An extended cut of Gordon demonstrating how to cook pan seared scallops with pea purée.
An extended cut of Lidia Bastianich demonstrating how to make agnolotti.
Watch as Gordon Ramsay demonstrates six essential cooking skills every chef needs to have mastered while working in the kitchen.
Gordon and the judges announce they're about to throw another twist at the contestants.
Sarah talks about her MasterChef journey as she heads into the finals.
The final three reveal their menu inspirations for their final entrees.
The final three feel the pressure as the last 30 seconds of the appetizer round tick down.
The final chefs talk about what they're planning for their entree round.
The judges, and guest judge, Nigella Lawson talk about the historic Hatfield Estate and what the final contestants will be up against.
The final four are in for a mighty challenge if they want to make it to the final three.
The final four walk to present their dishes and talk about the final days ahead of them.
The judges taste a champagne soaked trifle from the contestants.
The final four home chefs arrive in a horse drawn carriage.
The cooks reveal what's underneath their boxes for the next challenge.
The judges announces the next challenge and at least one person will be going home.
Contestants must keep up with the Master: Gordon Ramsay.