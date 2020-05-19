MasterChef
preview: the fiercest competition yet
Watch exciting episodes of Gordon Ramsay's MASTERCHEF, WED at 8/7c only on FOX!

Published 05-19-20 • 15s

cook #athome with joe bastianich: spaghetti pomodoro
Part of the cooking demo #AtHomeWith series, here's MASTERCHEF's Joe Bastianich with a do-it-yourself spaghetti pomodoro recipe.

Published 05-06-20 • 7m

cook #athome with nick digiovanni: fried artichoke hearts
Fried Artichoke Hearts with Homemade Tartar Sauce Cooking Demo with Masterchef Nick DiGiovanni as part of the At Home With series.

Published 05-01-20 • 3m

cook #athomewith dorian hunter: butternut squash
In this #AtHomeWith cooking demo, Dorian Hunter shows us how to make exquisite herb & garlic butternut squash.

Published 04-28-20 • 7m

cook #athomewith aarón sánchez: salad & dressing
Aarón Sánchez demonstrates how to make a classic salad and homemade dressing.

Published 04-25-20 • 7m

gordon demonstrates how to cook herb crusted rack of lamb
An extended cut of Gordon demonstrating how to cook a herb crusted rack of lamb.

Published 04-09-20 • 4m

joe bastianich demonstrates to how to make 3 types of pasta
An extended cut of Joe making three different types of pasta.

Published 04-09-20 • 2m

gordon demonstrates how to cook pan seared scallops with pea purée
An extended cut of Gordon demonstrating how to cook pan seared scallops with pea purée.

Published 04-08-20 • 2m

lidia bastianich demonstrates how to make the perfect agnolotti
An extended cut of Lidia Bastianich demonstrating how to make agnolotti.

Published 04-08-20 • 2m

gordon ramsay demonstrates six essential cooking skills
Watch as Gordon Ramsay demonstrates six essential cooking skills every chef needs to have mastered while working in the kitchen.

Published 04-03-20 • 3m

the winner of masterchef season 10 is revealed
The winner of MASTERCHEF season 10 is crowned!

Published 09-19-19 • 2m

gordon gets ready to reveal another twist
Gordon and the judges announce they're about to throw another twist at the contestants.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

a look back on season 10 of masterchef
Season ten has been the biggest season of MASTERCHEF yet!

Published 09-13-19 • 2m

sarah talks about her masterchef journey
Sarah talks about her MasterChef journey as she heads into the finals.

Published 09-13-19 • 2m

nick struggles with his pomme souffle
The judges worry about Nick and his pomme souffles.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

nick knows he needs to take risks
Nick knows in order to win he's going to have to take risks.

Published 09-13-19 • 2m

the final three reveal their menu inspirations
The final three reveal their menu inspirations for their final entrees.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

the judges kick off the finale
The judges kick off the grand MASTERCHEF finale.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

the last 30 seconds of appetizer round countdown
The final three feel the pressure as the last 30 seconds of the appetizer round tick down.

Published 09-13-19 • 1m

the contestants finish their final entrees
The contestants finish their final entrees of the season.

Published 09-13-19 • 21s

the final chefs talk about their ambitious dishes
The final chefs talk about what they're planning for their entree round.

Published 09-13-19 • 2m

dorian wants to pay tribute to her mom
Dorian wants to pay tribute to her mom in her final dishes.

Published 09-13-19 • 2m

200th episode celebration
The Judges, past winners, and VIPs gather to celebrate the 200th episode.

Published 09-12-19 • 1m

the hatfield estate
The judges, and guest judge, Nigella Lawson talk about the historic Hatfield Estate and what the final contestants will be up against.

Published 09-07-19 • 1m

gordon introduces nigella lawson
Gordon introduces special guest Nigella Lawson.

Published 09-04-19 • 1m

it's surprise after surprise
There are a ton of surprises if the final four want to move on.

Published 09-04-19 • 1m

the judges welcome the final four
The judges welcome the final four to the Hatfield Estate.

Published 09-04-19 • 1m

they'll have to be on top of their game
The final four are in for a mighty challenge if they want to make it to the final three.

Published 09-04-19 • 1m

the final four walk to present their dishes
The final four walk to present their dishes and talk about the final days ahead of them.

Published 09-04-19 • 1m

fireworks light the night sky
Fireworks go off behind the estate.

Published 09-04-19 • 16s

the final four find out the challenge
The judges reveals the challenge to the final four.

Published 09-04-19 • 1m

the judges taste a champagne soaked trifle
The judges taste a champagne soaked trifle from the contestants.

Published 09-04-19 • 1m

the final four arrive in a horse drawn carriage
The final four home chefs arrive in a horse drawn carriage.

Published 09-04-19 • 1m

the cooks reveal what's under their boxes
The cooks reveal what's underneath their boxes for the next challenge.

Published 09-03-19 • 12s

the judges arrive on the dixie chick
The judges arrive in London on the Dixie Chick ferry.

Published 09-03-19 • 1m

the judges announce the next challenge
The judges announces the next challenge and at least one person will be going home.

Published 09-03-19 • 1m

the cooks arrive in london
The cooks arrive in London by taxi.

Published 09-03-19 • 1m

cooking demo: potato crusted sea bass (extended)
Contestants must keep up with the Master: Gordon Ramsay.

Published 08-28-19 • 4m

cooking demo: one-pot wonder (extended)
Daphne Oz demonstrates a one-pot-wonder dish.

Published 08-27-19 • 4m

the judges are delighted by the dish
The judges taste and are delight by the dish.

Published 08-14-19 • 28s

