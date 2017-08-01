L.A. is hotter than ever…

Entering its third season, the story of the original fallen angel continues. As Season Two came to a close, Lucifer took care of a little problem called Mom, aka Charlotte (Tricia Helfer). But now he’s facing an even greater challenge – finding out who kidnapped him, and why his angel wings are back.

Based upon the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, from DC Entertainment, LUCIFER is the story of the original fallen angel. Bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, LUCIFER MORNINGSTAR (Tom Ellis) abandoned his throne and retired to Los Angeles, where he has teamed up with LAPD detective CHLOE DECKER (Lauren German) to take down criminals.

Charming, charismatic and devilishly handsome, Lucifer has a way of manipulating people into confessing their deepest, darkest secrets, which helps Chloe deliver justice. But Lucifer quickly discovered that Chloe makes him vulnerable. When he’s around her, the devil can bleed like anyone else. It’s a truly scary realization that doesn’t sit well with his best friend, MAZIKEEN aka MAZE (Lesley-Ann Brandt), a fierce demon in the form of a beautiful young woman. Maze wants nothing more than to leave Los Angeles and get back to her life in Hell, but Lucifer is having one helluva good time with the mortals, and she is not about to leave him behind.

LUCIFER is produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Aggressive Mediocrity. The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, from DC Entertainment. Tom Kapinos ("Californication") wrote and executive-produced the pilot. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. Len Wiseman serves as director and executive producer. Kapinos serves as executive consultant on the series.