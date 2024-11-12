Home
LEGO Masters
Celebrity builders Sophia Bush, Holly Robinson Peete, Eric McCormack and Lil Rey Howery...
Seasons 5 (4 Episodes) • Reality, Family • TV-G
Watch S5 E1
Season 5
S5 E1 Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Home Alone
Celebrity builders Sophia Bush, Holly Robinson Peete, Eric McCormack and Lil Rey Howery compete.
Aired 12-11-24 • TV-PG
S5 E2 Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Reindeer Replacement
Celebrity builders Sophia Bush, Holly Robinson Peete, Eric McCormack and Lil Rey Howery compete.
Aired 12-11-24 • TV-PG
NEW
S5 E3 Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Winter Break
Celebrity builders Sophia Bush, Holly Robinson Peete, Eric McCormack and Lil Rel Howery.
Aired 12-18-24 • TV-PG
NEW
S5 E4 Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: New Holiday Classics
Celebrity builders Sophia Bush, Holly Robinson Peete, Eric McCormack and Lil Rel Howery.
Aired 12-18-24 • TV-PG
Clips & Extras
1:21
Celebrity Holiday Special!
Each contestant is paired up with a celebrity guest who they collaborate with.
Aired 12-2-22 • TV-G
2:17
The Best Builds of Season 2
Looking back at the best creations this season!
Aired 9-23-21 • TV-G
4:31
Brickdown Episode 11
The contestants are racing towards the finale.
Aired 9-21-21 • TV-G
5:39
Weekly Brickdown Episode 12
One build still remains as the contestants prepare for the final Brickdown of the season!
Aired 9-15-21 • TV-G
4:45
Weekly Brickdown Episode 10
This week the contestants need to flip LEGO houses.
Aired 9-9-21 • TV-G
5:16
Weekly Brickdown Episode 9
The contestants are excited about this week's land and sea challenge.
Aired 9-3-21 • TV-G
1:11
Zack And Wayne's Journey
Looking back at Zack and Wayne's time here at LEGO Masters.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
0:53
Caleb And Jacob Flip It Upside Down
Caleb and Jacob risking it all and flipping their build upside down.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
1:04
Mark And Steven's Journey
Looking back at Mark and Steven's time here at LEGO Masters.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
1:15
Will Puppet Checks In With Mark And Steven
Mark and Steven share their idea about their master build.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
1:38
A Great Idea By Will's Boss
Will's boss presents the contestants with a surprise idea.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
1:25
Caleb And Jacob's Journey
Looking back at Caleb and Jacob's time here at LEGO Masters.
Aired 9-2-21 • TV-G
Meet the Host and Judges
Will Arnett
Jamie Berard
Amy Corbett
