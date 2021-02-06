LEGO Masters seriesDetail

LEGO Masters S2 E1 Dream Park Theme Park

S1 E1 - Dream Park Theme Park

The pairs of contestants are introduced; each duo must craft one section of a theme park.
Aired 2-6-20 • TV-G

About the Show

Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Throughout the competition, host Will Arnett and expert judges encourage the amateur builders, introduce incredible challenges and put the creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Master.

Will Arnett
Jamie Berard
Amy Corbett

