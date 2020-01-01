AF

Amanda Fuller

Born in Sacramento, CA, and raised in Los Angeles, Amanda Fuller was enrolled in her first dance class at the age of two, and by three, had discovered school plays and community theater. She spent the bulk of her youth acting and modeling, which enabled her to gain valuable experience in dance, theater and commercials. She booked her first major TV movie role at the age of eight in “Tales of the City,” opposite Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis. Fuller has appeared in more than 35 television series, including a memorable turn on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Additional guest-starring appearances include roles on “That ‘70s Show,” “The Practice,” “Life,” “Bones,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Without a Trace” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” as well as various made-for-television films, including the title role in “The Brittany Murphy Story.” In 2010, Fuller received critical acclaim for her award-winning performance in the independent thriller “Red White & Blue,” which premiered at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam and had its American premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival. She had her directorial debut directing Tyler Williams in Kenneth Lonnergan’s “This is Our Youth,” and also recently produced her first music video for the talented Lindsey Haun and her band, The Haun Solo Project. Most recently, she appeared in the indie thriller “Cheap Thrills.” Fuller also has become a skilled photographer and writer, and is currently writing her first feature. With two dogs of her own, Fuller is passionate about animals and is active in many animal rescue charities that strive to make a difference in animal treatment. She resides in Los Angeles.