NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

The following promotion is intended for participants in the United States only and shall be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not a legal resident of the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules ("Official Rules") below. Entrants are providing information to Fox Broadcasting Company and not to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. THIS PROMOTION IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, OR FACEBOOK.

1. DESCRIPTION: The “Last Fan Standing Promotion” (the "Promotion") consists of a random draw sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) wherein up to fifty (50) winners will be selected to take part in the “Last Man Standing” challenge (the “Fan Challenge”), as described below. Sweepstakes entry begins at 7:00 am Pacific Time (“PT”) on Friday, August 24, 2018 and ends on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11:59 pm PT (“Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period will consist of two (2) “Entry Periods”, as defined in the Entry Chart in Section 3. The Sponsor of this Promotion is Fox Broadcasting Company, 10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90035 ("Sponsor").

2. ELIGIBILITY: To participate, each “Entrant” must meet the following eligibility criteria and affirmatively accept these Official Rules:

- Entrant must NOT be a “professional actor” or a member of any performers/actors guild or actors union;

- Entrant must NOT be under any contractual obligation that would conflict with this Promotion or the Official Rules, including but not limited to obligations under talent agent or talent management agreements, acting or modeling agreements, music recording agreements, merchandising agreements, production agreements and/or collective bargaining agreements;

- Entrant must be a legal United States resident physically residing within the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia. Void in Guam, Puerto Rico and all other U.S. territories and possessions and where restricted or prohibited by law;

- Entrant must be at least eighteen (18) years of age and the age of legal majority in their state of primary residence at time of entry;

- Entrant must be a registered user of Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Registration on each website is free and can be obtained at twitter.com, www.instagram.com, or www.facebook.com, respectively;

- Entrant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the social media account associated with the entry. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner, the winner will be deemed the natural person in whose name the email account associated with the social media account was opened;

- Entrant, if selected as a potential “First Prize Winner” must be available to travel on dates to be determined by the Sponsor, currently anticipated to take place September 18-22, 2018;

- Entrant, if selected as the Grand Prize Winner (“Grand Prize Winner”), must be available to travel on subsequent dates to be determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, which will coincide with the taping schedule of the television show “Last Man Standing”, and

- Entrant must NOT be an employee, shareholder, officer, director, agent or representative of Sponsor, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Television Group, Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Television, a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Creative Zing Promotion Group, or any of their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, agents, representatives or promotion and advertising agencies, nor can Entrant be the Immediate Family Members and/or Household Members of such persons. For purposes of the Promotion, "Household Members" shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three months a year; "Immediate Family Members" shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses.

3. HOW TO ENTER: There are three (3) methods of entry:

Twitter and Instagram Entry:

Log into your Instagram or Twitter account and create a public post showing why you are the biggest fan of the television series “Last Man Standing” (“Entry” or “Submission”). Your Entry post must include both hashtags #LastFanStanding and #LastManStandingSweepstakes (the “Required Hashtags”) to be valid. If entering via Instagram, the Required Hashtags must be in the caption of the Submission for valid entry and not the post title.

Facebook Entry:

To enter via Facebook, log into your Facebook account, visit the Sponsor’s Facebook page, located at https://www.facebook.com/LastManStandingFOX/ (the “Facebook Page”), and respond to the Promotion-related Sponsor post with your Submission in the form of a public comment showing why you are the biggest fan of the television “Last Man Standing” to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes.

Submissions will not be judged and will have no bearing on the outcome of the Sweepstakes.

Each Submission must meet the following “Submission Requirements”. Any Submission that, in Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion, violates the following criteria will be disqualified:

a) Submissions may feature the Entrant only; no other persons may be included in the Entry;

b) Each Submission must be unique and created by the Entrant for purposes of this Promotion; duplicate Entries, whether submitted on the same or across multiple social media platforms, will be disqualified;

c) Submission must meet the technical submission requirements (e.g., size, format) and must comply with the terms of service for the social platform by which it was submitted (Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter);

d) Submission must NOT include prominent mention or depiction of any copyrighted material (including but not limited to music , video games, films, books, television programming, etc.) and must not infringe on any third-party trademarks (including, but not limited to third party elements, brand names, product names, logos, insignia, location signage, photographs, artwork, etc.) EXCEPT for characters, elements, and all other intellectual property associated with the television series “Last Man Standing” (the “Last Man Standing Elements”);

e) Submission must NOT contain material which is (or promoting activities which are) sexually explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent, self-mutilating (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g. underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, or harassing; or material that contains any derogatory references to Sponsor;

f) Submission must NOT have any references to alcohol beverages, tobacco, drug paraphernalia, and/or firearms;

g) Submission must be entirely original to the Entrant (except for the Last Man Standing Elements, which may be contained in the submission); and

h) Submission must NOT include materials that violate or infringe another person's rights, including, but not limited to, privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights.

IMPORTANT: Your Submission may appear in the Sponsor’s social media stream. Be sure you are comfortable with your Submission before submitting. If you do not want your Submission to be made public, do not enter the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to request that an Entrant edit or completely remove any content that may intentionally or unintentionally violate the Official Rules. Sponsor will determine in its sole discretion which Entries have satisfied the eligibility requirements.

Entry Chart

Entry Period Start Date/Time End Date/Time Entry Period One 7:00 am PT August 24, 2018 11:59 pm PT on August 28, 2018 Entry Period Two 12:01 am PT on August 29, 2018 11:59 pm PT on September 5, 2018

Entries must be received by 11:59 pm PT on September 5, 2018, 2018. Eligible non-winning Entries submitted during Entry Period One will be valid and roll over for Entry Period Two. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entrants must be able to receive direct messages or post comments via the social platform on which they entered for valid entry. Incomplete, unreadable, or unintelligible entries will be disqualified. All information provided by Entrants becomes the property of Sponsor. ELIGIBLE ENTRANTS MUST SUBMIT THE REQUESTED ENTRY INFORMATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED. Participation in the Promotion constitutes Entrant's understanding of, full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor's decision not to enforce a specific provision of these Official Rules does not constitute a waiver of that provision or of the Official Rules generally. Sponsor has the right to change any Entry Period and all other dates or deadlines set in connection with this Promotion, at any time and in its sole discretion and notice will be posted on these Official Rules.

4. FIRST PRIZE WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: The potential “First Prize Winners” will be selected by the Sweepstakes administrator via random drawing from all eligible entries received during each Entry Period as follows:

Entry Period Random Drawing Date Number of Potential Winners Potential Winner Contact Date One August 29, 2018 40 August 29, 2018 Two September 6, 2018 10 September 6, 2018

Potential First Prize Winners will be contacted via the social media platform upon which their Entry was submitted, either by direct message or a public facing comment on the Entry post, depending upon the platform.

Potential First Prize Winners will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification within twelve (12) hours (or a shorter time if required by exigencies) of attempted notification; due to impending travel dates, time will be of the essence in confirming the First Prize Winners. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize and the opportunity to proceed in the Promotion. Potential First Prize Winners will be required to verify address and complete, sign, and return within twenty-four (24) hours an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release, and, unless prohibited by law, a publicity release, and other legal documents as may be required by Sponsor in its sole discretion (collectively, the "Prize Claim Documents") covering eligibility, liability, advertising, publicity and media appearance issues. Failure to return the Prize Claim Documents within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate potential winner from the remaining eligible entries for that prize. First Prize Winners may also be required to provide additional medical information, including a completed health questionnaire, signed doctor’s note, and proof of medical insurance. A prize will not be awarded/fulfilled until all such properly executed documents are returned. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will attempt to contact up to three (3) potential winners of a prize in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize in question may go unawarded if it remains unclaimed. Sponsor and/or its Sweepstakes administrator reserve the right to disqualify anyone not fully complying with the Official Rules. First Prize Winners will be required to provide Sponsor with a valid Social Security Number for tax reporting purposes. An IRS Form 1099 may be issued in the name of each First Prize Winner for the actual value of the prize received.

5. ODDS: Odds of being selected as a First Prize Winner depend on the number of eligible entries received during each Entry Period.

6. FIRST PRIZE DESCRIPTION: Fifty (50) First Prizes are available, each consisting of a 5-day/4-night trip for the First Prize Winner ONLY to Los Angeles, California (the “First Prize Trip”) to participate in the “Fan Challenge” screening event. Travel dates are subject to change and are anticipated to take place from September 18-22, 2018. Each First Prize Trip will consist of the following:

(a.) Round-trip coach class airfare for First Prize Winner from a major airport with regularly scheduled commercial flights close to First Prize Winner’s permanent residence to a Los Angeles-area airport (or, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, $500 in lieu of air travel if winner lives within a 200-mile radius of the destination);

(b.) Four (4) nights hotel accommodation for First Prize Winner at a hotel selected by the Sponsor (one room, single occupancy, room & tax only);

(c.) Airport transfer to/from the hotel in Los Angeles;

(d.) Access for the First Prize Winner to attend the Fan Challenge.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each First Prize: $2,500.

TRAVEL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO TAKE PLACE SEPTEMBER 18-22, 2018. All First Prize Winners will be required to participate in the Fan Challenge, which is a fan screening and publicity event in which the First Prize Winners will view a “Last Man Standing” marathon and compete against each other in a series of endurance, speed, trivia and/or other elimination challenges to determine the “Last Fan Standing” (the “Grand Prize Winner”). The Fan Challenge is anticipated to last a maximum of fifty-four (54) hours. First Prize Winners will be compelled to remain awake for an extended period of time, and may be required to provide medical clearance and proof of medical insurance prior to participation. Further details about the Fan Challenge are listed in Section 8 below; complete details will be provided to the First Prize Winners directly. First Prize Winners may be required to sign additional liability releases, medical releases, confidentiality releases, on-camera releases and/or production releases as requested on-site by Sponsor

7. TRAVEL PRIZE CONDITIONS: Travel prize values depend on First Prize Winner’s place of residence and cost and availability of airfare and hotel at time of booking and travel and may be substantially higher or lower than estimated value. First Prize Winners will not receive cash or any other form of compensation if actual travel costs are less than the prize ARV in these Official Rules. First Prize Winners are responsible for obtaining the necessary travel documents. Sponsor will not obtain travel insurance on behalf of any First Prize Winner. First Prize Winners shall be solely responsible for all expenses not specifically set forth herein, including but not limited to meals, beverages, gratuities, tips, additional ground transportation expenses, telephone charges, taxes, incidentals and other personal expenses. First Prize Trip must be taken on the dates specified by Sponsor and failure to travel during the specified times will result in forfeiture of the prize. First Prize Winners are responsible for all applicable airport charges, including, without limitation, any baggage charges, airport taxes, fuel charges and any applicable Customs or Federal inspection fees. Sponsor reserves the right to change travel dates and to substitute any or all of these portions of the prize for a prize of comparable or greater value should they become unavailable or impractical for any reason. If the Fan Challenge is cancelled or postponed for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to either (a) award the First Prize Trip as described in these Official Rules but without access to the Fan Challenge, which has no associated cash value; or (b) to change the dates of the First Prize Trip to accommodate an alternate Fan Challenge date, if applicable. ALL FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES AND ANY OTHER COSTS AND EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH THE RECEIPT OR USE OF THE PRIZE ARE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF EACH FIRST PRIZE WINNER. An IRS Form 1099 will be issued in the name of each First Prize Winner for the actual value of the prize received; therefore each First Prize Winner must provide his or her Social Security Number for tax reporting purposes. First Prize Winners cannot assign or transfer the prize to another person, except at discretion of Sponsor. If a prize cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of Sponsor, a substitute prize of equal or greater retail value will be awarded; provided, however, that if prizes are awarded but unclaimed/forfeited by recipient, prize may not be re-awarded, in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Other restrictions may apply. Limit one prize per household. The prize, and all portions of the prize, are awarded WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, express or implied, without limitation.

Trip Conduct: First Prize Winners shall conduct themselves with due regard to the public conventions and morals. First Prize Winners shall not, while a guest of the Sponsor during the First Prize Trip, commit an offense involving moral turpitude under local laws or ordinances. First Prize Winners shall not commit any act that will tend to degrade the Sponsor in society or bring the Sponsor into public hatred, public disrepute, contempt, scorn, or ridicule or that will tend to shock, insult or offend the community or public morals or decency or prejudice the Sponsor. In the event any First Prize Winner engages in the above or behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in their sole discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person, the Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the First Prize Trip early and send the First Prize Winner home with no further compensation.

8. FAN CHALLENGE AND GRAND PRIZE WINNER SELECTION: First Prize Winners may be required to provide a completed health questionnaire, signed doctor’s note, and proof of medical insurance before participation in the Fan Challenge. Prior to participating in the Fan Challenge, First Prize Winners will be required to acknowledge that staying awake and/or standing for extended periods of time may be inherently dangerous and involve the risk of serious injury and/or death, and must execute release forms to that effect. It is the responsibility of each First Prize Winner to determine his or her fitness to participate in the Fan Challenge and to notify the Sponsor of any physical or medical conditions that might affect the advisability or appropriateness of their participation, or that might make their participation unduly dangerous.

The Fan Challenge is anticipated to begin on or about September 19, 2018 and will be a screening and elimination competition between up to fifty (50) First Prize Winners to determine one (1) “Grand Prize Winner”, aka the “Last Fan Standing”.

Participants will be required to watch back-to-back episodes of the television series “Last Man Standing”, while intermittently competing in endurance, coordination, trivia, and/or other elimination challenges, and may involve standing for long periods of time. After each elimination challenge, the participants who were not eliminated from the competition will move on to continue the screening and compete in additional challenges, until one (1) participant remains who will be named the potential Grand Prize Winner. In the event of a tie, Sponsor may orchestrate a tie-breaker challenge onsite or randomly select the winner from among the tied participants, in its sole discretion. As a condition of prize acceptance, the potential Grand Prize Winner will be required to execute additional Prize Claim Documents related to the Grand Prize, and may be required to consent to a Background Check as a condition of eligibility. Such background check may include (but is not limited to) investigation of criminal or other arrest or conviction record, and any other factor deemed relevant by Sponsor to help ensure that a Grand Prize Winner’s participation in the Event (defined below) will not, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, bring Sponsor into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule or reflect unfavorably on the Sponsor. If requested, potential Grand Prize Winner must sign waiver forms authorizing the release of personal and background information. Sponsor reserves the right to contact any person or entity, including any third party, referenced in the background check.

Elimination challenges will be announced onsite and may be physically or mentally strenuous. If any participant suffers from a physical or mental condition which makes their participation in such challenges impossible, in the Sponsor’s sole discretion, Sponsor reserves the right to adjust the challenge or make allowances or substitutions for such participant. Elimination challenge winners will be determined by Sponsor and/or Sponsor representatives, in their sole discretion. In the event of a dispute, the Sponsor will decide the course of action onsite in a fair and appropriate manner in its sole discretion. All Sponsor decisions are final. In the event the Fan Challenge is cancelled or suspended for any reason, whether before or after the Fan Challenge has commenced, Sponsor reserves the right to randomly select the Grand Prize winner from among all eligible First Prize Winners who had not been eliminated before the cancellation, in its sole discretion.

Some food and beverages will be provided for First Prize Winners competing in the Fan Challenge, and participants will be permitted intermittent pre-scheduled breaks and unrestricted bathroom access. Sleeping is not prohibited, but if a participant misses a challenge because he or she is asleep then he or she will be eliminated. Fan Challenge will not exceed fifty-four (54) hours. Fan Challenge details are subject to change and will be relayed directly to the First Prize Winners. Any participant who is suspected of cheating, deception, intimidation, or other unfair playing practices will be eliminated from the Fan Challenge, at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Use of unapproved performance enhancing drugs or other stimulants during the Fan Challenge is strictly prohibited.

9. GRAND PRIZE: One (1) Grand Prize is available, consisting of a 3-day/2-night trip for the Grand Prize Winner and one (1) guest to Los Angeles, CA (the “Grand Prize Trip”) to visit the set of the television show “Last Man Standing”. The Grand Prize Trip is currently scheduled to take place in 2018, exact dates to be determined in the Sponsor’s sole discretion. The Grand Prize Trip will consist of the following:

- Round-trip coach airfare for Winner and guest from a major airport with regularly scheduled commercial flights closest to Winner’s permanent residence to a Los Angeles-area airport (or, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, $500 in lieu of air travel if winner lives within a 200-mile radius of the destination);

- Two (2) nights hotel accommodation for Winner and guest at a hotel to be selected by the Sponsor (one (1) room, double occupancy, room & tax only);

- Airport transfer to and from the hotel in Los Angeles;

- The opportunity for the Grand Prize Winner to receive a non-speaking walk-on role on an episode of “Last Man Standing”, as determined at the Sponsor’s sole discretion (the “Event”); and

- Ground transportation to and from the “Last Man Standing” set.

ARV of the Grand Prize: $3,150.

Cumulative ARV of all Prizes Available in the Promotion: $128,150

TRAVEL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND WILL OCCUR ON DATES TO BE DETERMINED BY THE SPONSOR TO COINCIDE WITH THE TAPING SCHEDULE OF “LAST MAN STANDING”. Event details will be determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor; Grand Prize Winner and guest will be subject to all the rules and regulations of the set as detailed on-site during show production. Grand Prize Winner and guest may be asked to sign additional confidentiality releases, on-camera releases and/or production releases as requested on-site by Sponsor. If a prize cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of Sponsor, a substitute prize of equal or greater retail value may be awarded. The Event has no associated cash value and if the Event is cancelled or postponed, or if the Grand Prize Winner is barred from attendance based on the results of his or her background check, applicable portions of the prize will be cancelled without substitution or compensation. If winner cannot accept a prize, or any portion thereof, as stated, the prize may be forfeited at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Due to post-production decisions, there is no guarantee that the Grand Prize Winner’s Event appearance will be included in the final, aired episode.

Actual Grand Prize value depends on Grand Prize Winners’ place of residence and cost and availability of airfare and hotel at time of booking and travel and may be substantially higher or lower than estimated value. Grand Prize Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary and are responsible for obtaining the necessary travel documents. Sponsor will not obtain travel insurance on behalf of the Grand Prize Winner or guest. Any costs of travel exceeding the allowance provided herein shall be the sole responsibility of the Grand Prize Winner. For the avoidance of doubt, the Grand Prize Winner shall be solely responsible for all expenses not specifically set forth herein, including but not limited to meals, beverages, gratuities, tips, additional ground transportation expenses, telephone charges, taxes, incidentals and other personal expenses. Grand Prize Winner and guest must be available for travel on dates specified by the Sponsor, which are subject to change. If the potential Grand Prize winner is not available or fails to travel during the specified times then he or she will forfeit the prize. Travel is subject to flight and hotel availability and blackout dates and other travel restrictions may apply. Grand Prize Winner is responsible for all applicable travel and other insurance, all applicable airport charges, including, without limitation, any baggage charges, airport taxes, fuel charges and any applicable fees. Sponsor reserves the right to change travel dates and to substitute any or all of these portions of the prize for a prize of comparable or greater value should they become unavailable or impractical for any reason.

ALL FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, AND ANY OTHER COSTS AND EXPENSES, ASSOCIATED WITH THE RECEIPT OR USE OF THE PRIZE ARE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER. Grand Prize Winner cannot assign or transfer the prize to another person, except at discretion of Sponsor. Other restrictions may apply. Limit one prize per household. The Grand Prize, and all portions of the prize, are awarded WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, express or implied, without limitation.

The Grand Prize Winner’s guest must be at least eighteen (18) years of age or the age of majority in his or her state of residence. The Grand Prize Winner’s guest will be required to return a guest eligibility/liability release and, unless prohibited by law, a publicity and media release.

10. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION/RELEASES: Promotion is void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. By participating, each Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in this Promotion and/or by accepting any prize that he or she may win, each Entrant agrees to release the Sponsor, and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize or Sponsor’s programming, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Television Group, Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Television, a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Creative Zing Promotion Group, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, units and sponsors, divisions and advertising and promotional agencies and prize suppliers and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, the producers of Sponsor’s programs; each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees; and each of these companies and individuals' respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Promotion and/or acceptance or use of any prize and/or participation in the Fan Challenge. Each Entrant authorizes the Sponsor and its designees to use his/her name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Promotion Entity’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation. The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, damaged, stolen, misdirected, postage-due, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, release forms, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind in connection with or resulting from participation in the Promotion; (v) acceptance, possession, grant, use of or participation in any prize or related prize event, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising there from; (vi) claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy; or (vii) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Promotion. Sponsor disclaims any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participating in or accessing or downloading information in connection with this Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Promotion (or any portion thereof) should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper play of the Promotion and, in such situation, to select the winner(s) from among all eligible non-suspect entries received prior to and/or after such action or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by the Sponsor. Sponsor may prohibit you from participating in the Promotion or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines you are attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other players or Sponsor's representatives. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE PROMOTION. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

11. INDEMNITY: Winners and guest shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, actions, liability, loss, injury or expense, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, arising out of or in connection with: (a) Winner’s or guest’s participation in the Promotion and associated Trip; (b) a breach or allegation which if true would constitute a breach, of any of Winner’s representations, warranties or obligations herein; and (c) acceptance, possession, grant, participation in, or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising therefrom.

12. DISPUTES: This Promotion is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California, without respect to any choice of law or conflict of law principles that would result in the application of any law other than that of California. As a condition of participating in this Promotion, Entrants agree that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, shall be resolved individually through binding arbitration, without resort to any form of class action, in accordance with the arbitration provision set forth below.

13. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Promotion, each Entrant agrees that (1) any claim, dispute, or controversy (whether in contract, tort, or otherwise) the entrant may have against Sponsor arising out of, relating to, or connected in any way with the Promotion, the awarding or redemption of any prize and/or the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (2) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (3) the arbitration shall be held in Los Angeles, California; (4) the arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable participant may have entered into in connection with the Promotion; (5) the arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (6) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only the entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (7) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the entrant or Sponsor; (8) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and the entrant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on the entrant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator. In addition, if entrant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of entrant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive; and (9) with the exception of subpart (6) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (6) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this Arbitration Provision shall be null and void, and neither entrant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com.

14. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor's privacy policy posted at http://www.fox.com/privacy . By entering the Promotion, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personal information with the other Sponsor for the purpose of administration and prize fulfillment.

15. WINNER LIST/OFFICIAL RULES: To obtain a copy of the Winner list or a copy of these Official Rules, send your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the “Last Fan Standing Promotion" Winner List/Rules, 189 South Orange Ave, Suite 1130A, Orlando, FL 32801. Requests for the names of the winners must be received no later than December 1, 2018. Vermont residents may omit return postage.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are completely released of all liability by each Entrant in this Promotion.