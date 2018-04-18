Video Poster

LA To Vegas

S1 E13 The Dinner Party
Ronnie plans a dinner party at Bernard's when Bryan comes to see her and Dave is excited to have his first official date night with Patricia.... More

Aired 4-18-18 • TV-14 DL

S1 E12 Training Day
Ronnie, Bernard and Capt. Dave struggle with a "Jackpot Challenge" flight training course, but find themselves excelling at a real-world emergency.

Aired 4-11-18 • TV-14 DL

S1 E11 Jack Silver
Jackpot Airlines' owner attempts to highjack a plane and reroute it to Mexico after he learns that he will be arrested as soon as his flight lands.

Aired 4-4-18 • TV-14 DL

S1 E10 Bernard's Birthday
During Bernard's Bible-themed birthday party, Ronnie becomes jealous of Colin flirting with another woman who happens to look similar to his ex-wife.

Aired 3-28-18 • TV-14 DL

S1 E9 Overbooked
The crew is forced to figure out how to get the passengers to give up their seats when the flight is overbooked.

Aired 3-21-18 • TV-14 DL

S1 E8 Parking Lot B
Capt. Dave invites Ronnie to stay with him with other airline workers after she is evicted from her apartment and kicked out of living at Bernard's.

Aired 3-14-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E7 Things to Do in Vegas When You're Grounded
Capt. Dave comes up with a plan to help cheer up Colin with a guys' night out with Alan, Artem and Bernard after Colin is given a set of divorce papers.

Aired 3-7-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E6 #PilotFight
Ronnie is forced to accept help from an unlikely source when she has a personal dental emergency.

Aired 2-28-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E5 The Fellowship of the Bear
Capt. Dave insults the cleaning crew and is forced to deal with the aftermath with Bernard.

Aired 2-7-18 • TV-14 DL

S1 E4 The Affair
Ronnie thinks about exposing a regular passenger when she realizes that he may be cheating on his wife.

Aired 1-24-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E3 Two and a Half Pilots
While Capt. Dave is absent, his staunch rival is given the responsibility of covering the flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Aired 1-17-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E2 The Yips and the Dead
The flight crew is forced to figure out how to keep the passengers feeling comfortable after they discover the body of a deceased person aboard the plane.

Aired 1-10-18 • TV-14 DLV

SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Pilot
An airline crew and the passengers who, every weekend, take a roundtrip flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with one goal in mind – to come back winners.

Aired 1-3-18 • TV-14 DLS