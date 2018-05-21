Special Reveals Chilling Film and Photos from Inside the Infamous Cult

Narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe Award Nominee Liev Schreiber; Produced by Naked Television

INSIDE THE MANSON CULT: THE LOST TAPES, a new two-hour true crime special about Charles Manson and his gang of blindly loyal followers, will air Monday, Sept. 17 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, it was announced today by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. The special will be narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”).

Culled from more than 100 hours of footage, the two-hour special goes inside Spahn’s Ranch, where the Manson cult lived, to offer an intimate and terrifying look into America’s most murderous group. Airing 10 months after Manson’s death, the special will feature new and archival interviews with former Manson cult members, such as Catherine “Gypsy” Share and Dianne “Snake” Lake, as well as key people involved in the history of the Manson case, including prosecutor Stephen Kay and FBI criminal profiler John Douglas. The special also features an exclusive interview with Bobby Beausoleil from prison, where he is serving a life sentence for a murder he committed in association with the Manson family.

Watch/share the all-new promo for the special here: https://youtu.be/UU6a7FCr9-g

“The Manson murders are some of history’s most shocking and grisly crimes,” said Wade. “THE LOST TAPES offers incredible insight into how such unsuspecting people fell under Manson’s demonic spell, and how so many of them committed such heinous acts.”

“Raw, candid and compelling, this extraordinary cache of material takes us right inside the Manson family home at the very time the crimes were committed,” said executive producer Simon Andreae. “The footage shows – in real time – how the cult members were brainwashed under Manson’s influence.”

Fifty years ago, Charles Manson assembled a group of young followers, setting up a commune in Southern California. Mirroring the energy of the era, Manson was an aspiring musician who preached messages of peace and love, attracting seemingly innocent people into his inner circle. No one would have suspected that his followers would commit the most infamous series of slayings in U.S. history. During this period, one young filmmaker was given exclusive access to the Manson cult. In October 2016, he died, leaving a vast collection of footage, interviews and photos. Now, INSIDE THE MANSON CULT: THE LOST TAPES presents the inside story of how a peace-loving commune turned into America’s most horrifying group of cold-blooded killers.

Liev Schreiber currently stars in “Ray Donovan.” He has received three Emmy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations for his work on the series. Schreiber also has starred in various films, such as Academy Award winner “Spotlight,” “The Butler” and “The Manchurian Candidate.” Additionally, he is a multiple Tony Award-nominated actor for his roles in “A View from the Bridge,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “Talk Radio.”

INSIDE THE MANSON CULT: THE LOST TAPES is produced by Naked Television. Simon Andreae, Hugh Ballantyne and Richard Dale serve as executive producers, along with Allan Gaba and Dean Egnater. Follow the special on Twitter @FOXTV and join the discussion using #MansonOnFox.

About Naked Television

Naked creates and produces unique, popular and compelling non-fiction content for television and other platforms. Recent productions include “Indian Summer School” and “World’s Greatest Kids Films” for Channel Four UK; and “100% Hotter” and “Secret Admirer” for Channel Five UK. The company is a partnership between multi-award-winning producer Simon Andreae and multinational production and distribution group FremantleMedia.