Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country who are 23-years-old or younger at the start of the competition challenge Lady Luck in the hope of winning big. Each week, the competition gets more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges -- reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. Only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a... More