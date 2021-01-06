Hell's Kitchen seriesDetail

Hell's Kitchen S20 E1 Young Guns: Young Guns Come Out Shooting 2021-06-01Hell's Kitchen

foxTONIGHT | 8/7c

S20 E1 - Young Guns: Young Guns Come Out Shooting

Eighteen aspiring chefs from across the country, 23-years-old or younger, begin the competition.
Aired 6-1-21 • TV-14

Clips & Extras

See All

Links

About the Show

About the Show

Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country who are 23-years-old or younger at the start of the competition challenge Lady Luck in the hope of winning big. Each week, the competition gets more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges -- reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. Only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a...

Meet the Cast

See All
Gordon Ramsay

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hell's Kitchen
  4. Season 20