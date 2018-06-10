Season 18
About the Show
18 ambitious chefs will brave Chef Gordon Ramsay and his fiery command of the kitchen as he puts them through an intense culinary academy. Throughout the season, the competitors will face a series of Ramsay’s grueling challenges to prove they possess the right combination of ingredients to win a life-changing grand prize. The chefs will leave the pleasantries at the door as the pressure to impress Chef Ramsay will reach a boiling point. The contestants must prove their ability to work in teams before Chef Ramsay determines which chefs are worthy of a black jacket. The rewards for winners of upcoming challenges will be luxurious and extravagant, while the punishments will be grueling.