18 ambitious chefs will brave Chef Gordon Ramsay and his fiery command of the kitchen as he puts them through an intense culinary academy. Throughout the season, the competitors will face a series of Ramsay’s grueling challenges to prove they possess the right combination of ingredients to win a life-changing grand prize. The chefs will leave the pleasantries at the door as the pressure to impress Chef Ramsay will reach a boiling point. The contestants must prove their ability to work in teams before Chef Ramsay determines which chefs are worthy of a black jacket. The rewards for winners of upcoming challenges will be luxurious and extravagant, while the punishments will be grueling.