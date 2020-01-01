GR

Gordon Ramsay

Scottish by birth, Gordon Ramsay was brought up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, and trained with some of the world’s leading chefs, such as Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London, and Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France. In 1993, Ramsay became chef of Aubergine in London, which, within three years, was awarded two Michelin stars. In 1998, at the age of 31, Ramsay set up his first wholly owned and namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which quickly received the most prestigious accolade in the culinary world – three Michelin stars. Today, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is London’s longest-running restaurant to hold this award, and Ramsay is one of only four chefs in the U.K. to maintain three stars. Now internationally renowned, Ramsay has opened a string of successful restaurants across the globe, from Italy to the United States. These include two ventures in Doha, Qatar; five restaurants in Las Vegas, NV (Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at The LINQ Promenade, Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas, Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill at Caesars Palace and Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino); Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill and Gordon Ramsay Steak in Atlantic City, NJ; Gordon Ramsay Steak in Baltimore, MD; and Bread Street Kitchen in Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai. In the U.K., the Gordon Ramsay Group has opened Union Street Café, London House, Heddon Street Kitchen and two further maze Grills, one of which is located on the former Aubergine site on Park Walk, Chelsea. Ramsay produces television series on both sides of the Atlantic, which are seen by audiences worldwide, including MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, HELL’S KITCHEN, MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN and GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX; as well as “Best New Restaurant” and “Food Court Wars” on cable. In the U.K., Ramsay has produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course,” for Channel 4; and the first two seasons of “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” starring his daughter, Tilly Ramsay, for U.K. children's channel CBBC, all under his One Potato Two Potato banner. The next-generation multimedia production company Studio Ramsay was founded in 2016 by Ramsay, and has a joint venture with All3Media to develop and produce both unscripted and scripted television shows, creating new formats and innovative programming that include a scripted arm focused on food-related themes and development of new talent on a global front. The catalog of programs that Ramsay has worked on historically with All3Media, via One Potato Two Potato, together with new original content he’s currently developing, make for a unique and dynamic production and distribution partnership. Studio Ramsay’s first production, the live series “The F Word With Gordon Ramsay,” premiered last summer in the U.S. on FOX, and its second FOX series, GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, premiered this summer on FOX. Its first daytime cooking series, “Culinary Genius,” premiered on ITV in the U.K. and was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S. last summer. His documentary series, “Gordon on Cocaine,” premiered in fall 2017 on ITV to critical acclaim. “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” also is produced by Studio Ramsay. For his work on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, Ramsay received a 2017 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality/Competition Program. In 2014, Ramsay and his wife, Tana, set up the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation to make a meaningful difference to charities that are important to them. The Foundation is currently partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital, one of London’s most respected Children’s Hospitals. Ramsay lives with his wife and four children, along with their two dogs, two cats and a tortoise. He divides his time between Los Angeles and London.