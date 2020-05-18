Hell's Kitchen
preview: all stars return for a second chance tile image
Published 05-18-20 • 24s

bret serves raw chicken tile image
Bret takes a long time to bake the chicken and it comes out raw.

Published 02-05-19 • 1m

mia takes lead in the kitchen tile image
Mia takes lead in the kitchen and orders the others.

Published 02-05-19 • 1m

mia makes her own menu tile image
Mia makes her own menu but the group is not going for the plan.

Published 02-05-19 • 2m

the contestants have their final dinner service tile image
The team gets through the final dinner service and is anxious to find out the winner.

Published 02-05-19 • 2m

ariel takes the lead tile image
Ariel leads the team to finish the dinner service strong.

Published 02-05-19 • 1m

roe under cooks the pork tile image
Roe under cooks the pork and Mia take charge.

Published 02-05-19 • 1m

gordon meets the final two at six flags tile image
Gordon and his daughter meet the final two contestants at the theme park.

Published 02-05-19 • 1m

gordon has a final surprise for ariel & mia tile image
Gordon introduces the final challenge to the ladies.

Published 02-05-19 • 1m

the contestants' parents come to hell's kitchen tile image
Gordon surprises the final two contestants.

Published 02-05-19 • 1m

mia & ariel arrive at six flags magic mountain tile image
Mia and Ariel arrive at Six Flags, which has been shut down just for them.

Published 02-05-19 • 1m

the final four vote who should be eliminated tile image
The final four contestants must vote who they think should be eliminated.

Published 01-29-19 • 2m

the final four are tested tile image
The final four are tested on their past trainings.

Published 01-29-19 • 1m

gordon introduces the next challenge tile image
Gordon introduces the next challenge of making portrait pancakes.

Published 01-29-19 • 1m

bret has trouble in the meat station tile image
Bret has a difficult time managing the meat station.

Published 01-22-19 • 2m

motto takes over the fish station tile image
Motto takes over the fish station and the team has trouble with the numbers.

Published 01-22-19 • 1m

bret reflects on his past tile image
Bret gets sentimental and reflects on his past.

Published 01-22-19 • 1m

gordon reveals the black jackets tile image
Gordon reveals the black jackets to the six remaining contestants.

Published 01-14-19 • 2m

mia tells ariel she is ready to step up tile image
Mia tells Ariel she is ready to step into a leadership role.

Published 01-14-19 • 1m

mia joins the red team tile image
Mia joins the red team and Bret isn't too thrilled.

Published 01-14-19 • 1m

gordon explains the second challenge tile image
Published 01-14-19 • 2m

tensions are high between the red team tile image
Motto and Bret don't think Trev is a team player.

Published 01-07-19 • 1m

trev forgets to put the crust on the lamb tile image
The red team is slipping and Trev forgetting a crucial part of the lamb shank isn't helping.

Published 01-07-19 • 2m

gordon wants the contestants to get romantic tile image
Hell's kitchen has frozen over and it's time to get romantic on the ice.

Published 01-07-19 • 1m

the red team under cooks the veal dinners tile image
The Red Team under cooked the veal dinners.

Published 01-02-19 • 1m

trev breaks the ice cream turner tile image
Trev breaks the ice cream turner and gets picked on by the others.

Published 01-02-19 • 1m

the red team expresses their frustrations tile image
The Red team express their frustrations between each other and get into a heated argument.

Published 12-12-18 • 1m

trev & jose struggle with the salmon tile image
Both Trev and Jose struggle to cook the salmon correctly.

Published 12-12-18 • 2m

the blue team plays hard & works hard tile image
The Blue team has a different motivation since coming from their trip.

Published 12-12-18 • 1m

kanae can't slice the tuna tile image
Gordon is not happy with how Kanae sliced the tuna.

Published 12-03-18 • 1m

bret seeks medical attention tile image
The men are prepping the food for Matilda's 16th birthday party and Bret is in need for medical attention.

Published 12-03-18 • 3m

the girls let loose at the villa tile image
The girls relax at the pool in the villa and have ice cream.

Published 12-03-18 • 2m

gordon ramsay brings out some old pictures tile image
Gordon Ramsay shows some old pictures of the top ten contestants.

Published 12-03-18 • 3m

the red team struggles to finish their dishes tile image
Time expires as the Red Team struggles to finish their dishes.

Published 11-13-18 • 2m

bret gets emotional tile image
Bret gets emotional after he cooks a dish in honor of his parents.

Published 11-13-18 • 2m

the first three to leave the kitchen will have a cook off tile image
Gordon Ramsay sets the challenge for the contestants to have a cook off.

Published 11-13-18 • 1m

each teams decides who should leave the kitchen tile image
Each team must have one person volunteer to leave the kitchen for the next challenge.

Published 11-13-18 • 2m

pan-seared branzino tile image
Cooking demos of recipes from the HELL'S KITCHEN cookbook.

Published 11-10-18 • 4m

the blue team argues amongst each other tile image
The Blue Team argues amongst each other who should be nominated.

Published 11-06-18 • 2m

chris battles with mental demons tile image
Chris is battling with mental demons and decides to drop out of Hell's Kitchen.

Published 11-06-18 • 2m

