Clips & Extras
The team gets through the final dinner service and is anxious to find out the winner.
Gordon and his daughter meet the final two contestants at the theme park.
Mia and Ariel arrive at Six Flags, which has been shut down just for them.
The final four contestants must vote who they think should be eliminated.
Gordon introduces the next challenge of making portrait pancakes.
Motto takes over the fish station and the team has trouble with the numbers.
The red team is slipping and Trev forgetting a crucial part of the lamb shank isn't helping.
Hell's kitchen has frozen over and it's time to get romantic on the ice.
The Red team express their frustrations between each other and get into a heated argument.
The Blue team has a different motivation since coming from their trip.
The men are prepping the food for Matilda's 16th birthday party and Bret is in need for medical attention.
Gordon Ramsay shows some old pictures of the top ten contestants.
Time expires as the Red Team struggles to finish their dishes.
Gordon Ramsay sets the challenge for the contestants to have a cook off.
Each team must have one person volunteer to leave the kitchen for the next challenge.
The Blue Team argues amongst each other who should be nominated.
Chris is battling with mental demons and decides to drop out of Hell's Kitchen.