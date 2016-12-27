A new batch of 18 ambitious chefs face host, executive producer and award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay on the Season 16 of HELL’S KITCHEN, airing Friday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c. These aspiring chefs will leave their pleasantries at the door as they endure Ramsay’s hellishly intense culinary academy, including a series of grueling challenges and dinner services, for a chance to win the coveted HELL’S KITCHEN title.

In the premiere episode, Ramsay shocks the 18 chefs with a detour to a U.S. Army training boot camp, before allowing them to enter HELL’S KITCHEN. After proving their commitment and desire to face the tests that lay ahead, they are then split into two teams – men (blue) vs. women (red) – and tasked with their first challenge: to present their signature dishes. Later, during the dinner service, one team will deliver one of the strongest opening night services in HELL’S KITCHEN history, while the other team struggles with finding momentum.

Throughout the season, tensions will rise and emotions will flare as Ramsay puts on the pressure, demanding absolute perfection. Each week, the hopeful chefs will be put through rigorous culinary challenges, keeping only those who possess the right combination of ingredients to run their own restaurant. The last contestant to withstand the pressure of HELL’S KITCHEN will claim the grand prize – a Head Chef position at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian Las Vegas.