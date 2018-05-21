Hell’s Kitchen Season 18 Fantasy League

Basic Instructions

1. Choose a Commissioner to keep track of points. You can have as many people join your league as you want.

2. Choose your team. Your first pick is the contestant you think will make Head Chef. If that contestant makes Head Chef, you’ll get extra points at the end. Every week, you’ll choose 3 contestants who will count toward your score that week.

3. Person with the highest total points at the end of the season is the winner.

Make your picks

- Head Chef *

*Think of your Head Chef as the frontrunner. You win extra points if this person wins the season. You can only choose the first week.

- Contestant 1 *

*The team members can be any contestants or Gordon Ramsay. The order of any players besides the Head Chef has no impact on your score.

- Contestant 2

- Contestant 3

Episode 1801 Scoring

Positive Points

+ 10 Points

- Contestant’s team wins challenge

- Contestant answers phone

- Previous contestant makes an appearance



+ 15 Points

- Contestant gets a lower score than opponent in a challenge

+ 20 Points

- A Veteran contestant says the Rookies “Don’t know what they’re in for.”

- A Rookie contestant says they’re not intimidated by the Veterans.

Negative Points

- 10 Points

- Contestant’s team loses challenge

- Contestant makes a mistake in the kitchen

- 15 Points

- Contestant gets a lower score than opponent in a challenge.

- A contestant talks negatively to the camera about another contestant.