For its eighteenth season, HELL’S KITCHEN returns with a new twist: pitting veteran contestants against rookies. For the first time in HELL’S KITCHEN history, eight accomplished chefs who have competed in previous seasons – and lost – will be brought back for a shot at redemption. But these veterans will need to go up against eight ambitious rookies who are equally eager to show Chef Ramsay they have what it takes to be the next HELL’S KITCHEN winner.

Each week, the chefs will be put through rigorous culinary challenges. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize: a Head Chef position at the world’s first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and $250,000.

HELL’S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Gordon Ramsay, Kenny Rosen and David Eilenberg serve as executive producers.