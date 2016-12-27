Season 17 of HELL’S KITCHEN welcomes the newest batch of determined chefs who will brave Chef Gordon Ramsay and his fiery command of the kitchen as he puts them through an intense culinary academy. Throughout the season, the competitors face a series of Ramsay’s grueling challenges to prove they possess the right combination of ingredients to win a life-changing grand prize.

The chefs leave the pleasantries at the door as the pressure to impress Chef Ramsay reach a boiling point. Before Chef Ramsay determines which individual chefs are worthy of a black jacket, the contestants must prove their ability to work in teams. The rewards for winners of upcoming challenges will be lavish and memorable, while the punishments will be hellish.

Over the course of the competition, the number of contestants will be whittled down until only two chefs are left to compete head-to-head for the ultimate prize and fulfill their dreams of working in the culinary industry as the winner of HELL’S KITCHEN.

Ramsay recently announced plans for the first-of-its-kind HELL’S KITCHEN restaurant to open at Caesars Palace Las Vegas this winter.

