Erin Richards Barbara Kean

Erin Richards stars in the upcoming indie feature “That Good Night,” opposite Max Brown and the late John Hurt. She also starred in “The Quiet Ones,” opposite Jared Harris and Sam Claflin, directed by John Pogue; and “Open Grave,” opposite Sharlto Copley, Joseph Morgan and Thomas Kretschmann, directed by Gonzalo López-Gallego. Her television credits include the FOX comedy “Breaking In,” opposite Megan Mullally and Christian Slater; and the original U.K. version of the long-running hit series “Being Human.” A Welsh actress who got her start on the stage, Richards trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. She now splits her time between London, Los Angeles and New York.