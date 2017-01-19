Video Poster

Gotham

fox

Erin Richards

Barbara Kean
Erin Richards stars in the upcoming indie feature “That Good Night,” opposite Max Brown and the late John Hurt. She also starred in “The Quiet Ones,” opposite Jared Harris and Sam Claflin, directed by John Pogue; and “Open Grave,” opposite Sharlto Copley, Joseph Morgan and Thomas Kretschmann, directed by Gonzalo López-Gallego. Her television credits include the FOX comedy “Breaking In,” opposite Megan Mullally and Christian Slater; and the original U.K. version of the long-running hit series “Being Human.” A Welsh actress who got her start on the stage, Richards trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. She now splits her time between London, Los Angeles and New York.
Ben McKenzie
Detective James Gordon
Donal Logue
Harvey Bullock
David Mazouz
Bruce Wayne
Sean Pertwee
Alfred
Robin Lord Taylor
Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin
Alexander Siddig
Ra’s Ah Ghul
Camren Bicondova
Selina Kyle
Chris Chalk
Lucius Fox
Cory Michael Smith
Edward Nygma
Crystal Reed
Sofia Falcone
Drew Powell
Butch Gilzean
Morena Baccarin
Dr. Leslie Thompkins
Jessica Lucas
Tabitha Galavan