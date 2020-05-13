This reality series features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay driving to struggling restaurants across the country in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In today's social media-driven world, everyone is an amateur food critic, and restaurants often find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors. So, Ramsay will try to bring each of these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster -- all in just 24 hours. First, he sends a team to record secret surveillance. Then, he goes undercover to see the problems firsthand. As the clock ticks down, Ramsay and his team transform these restaurants with spectacular renovations, fresh new menus and... More