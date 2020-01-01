GR

Gordon Ramsay

Scottish by birth, Gordon Ramsay was brought up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, and trained with some of the world’s leading chefs, such as Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London, and Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France. In 1993, Ramsay became chef of Aubergine in London, which, within three years, was awarded two Michelin stars. In 1998, at the age of 31, Ramsay set up his first wholly owned and namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which quickly received the most prestigious accolade in the culinary world – three Michelin stars. Today, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay is London’s longest-running restaurant to hold this award, and Ramsay is one of only four chefs in the U.K. to maintain three stars. Now internationally renowned, Ramsay has opened a string of successful restaurants in cities across the globe, including Doha, Qatar; Las Vegas, NV; Atlantic City, NJ; Hong Kong; Singapore; and Dubai; as well as several restaurants throughout the U.K. Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, which are seen by audiences worldwide, and is the only talent on air in the U.S. with four primetime national network shows. He hosts and executive-produces HELL’S KITCHEN, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, and GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX, in addition to yearly MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN specials. Ramsay also executive-produced “Best New Restaurant” and “Food Court Wars” on cable. In the U.K., he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; and two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course,” for Channel 4. His multi-media production company, Studio Ramsay, is behind several hit shows in both the U.S. and U.K., with a growing slate of new shows and development. Launched in 2016, Studio Ramsay was created to develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing in on new formats and innovative programming, as well as fostering new talent. In addition to GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, Studio Ramsay is behind the cable series “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide, accompanied by a first-of-its-kind standalone digital and print magazine. The show has been picked up for a second season. In the U.K., Studio Ramsay produces the BAFTA-nominated, “Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip” for ITV, which is in production on its second season. The Studio is behind the Channel 4 series “Born Famous.” Studio Ramsay has shows in various stages of production and development for the BBC, top U.K. Broadcasters, as well as top U.S. cable outlets. Its first daytime cooking series, “Culinary Genius,” premiered on ITV in the U.K. and was syndicated on U.S. FOX stations. Ramsay’s documentary series, “Gordon on Cocaine,” premiered in fall 2017 on ITV to critical acclaim. “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” also is produced by Studio Ramsay. For his work on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, Ramsay received a 2017 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality/Competition Program. In 2014, Ramsay and his wife, Tana, set up the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation to make a meaningful difference to charities that are important to them. The Foundation is currently partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital, one of London’s most respected Children’s Hospitals. Ramsay received an OBE (Order of the British Empire awarded by Queen Elizabeth II) in 2006 for services to the industry. .