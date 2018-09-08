Video Poster

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

fox
Network Icon
Undercover Gordon Eats Greasy Calamari
Gordon Ramsay goes undercover to Sandra Dee's Bar-B-Que & Seafood restaurant.

Aired 8-9-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Sandra Dee & Her Staff Cook A Dish
Sandra Dee and her staff cook a seafood dish while Gordon's team monitor each step.

Aired 8-9-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Real Talk With Gordon Ramsay Pt. 2
Gordon Ramsay gets real with the families of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK. Here are the best moments from episodes five through eight.

Aired 7-31-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Patrick Molloy Lacks Leadership
The staff of Patrick Molly's has a meeting with Gordon Ramsay about the lack of leadership.

Aired 7-27-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Gordon Ramsay Inspects The Kitchen
Gordon Ramsay finds old and expired food throughout the kitchen.

Aired 7-27-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
24 HRS Tips: Reuben Sliders
Gordon Ramsay gives the best tips and tricks to make perfect Reuben Sliders.

Aired 7-26-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
24 HRS Tips: Pan Seared Trout
Gordon Ramsay gives the best tips and tricks for cooking fish.

Aired 7-26-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Gordon Finds Out Where They Cook
Gordon Ramsay gets upset when he finds out they cook the same food for the customers and the dogs.

Aired 7-23-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Gordon Teaches The Recipes
Gordon Ramsay needs the cooks to master each recipe on the menu.

Aired 7-23-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Real Talk With Gordon Ramsay Part 1
Gordon Ramsay doesn't hold back on his new hit show 24HRS to Hell and Back. Catch up on some of his best lines from the first half of the season.

Aired 7-18-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
24 HRS Tips: Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos
Tips from Gordon Ramsay on how to make the perfect fish tacos.

Aired 7-12-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
24 HRS Tips: Fresh Mussels With Chorizo
Tips from Gordon Ramsay on how to add some flair to delicious steamed mussels.

Aired 7-12-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Gordon Ramsay Goes Undercover
Gordon Ramsay goes undercover in the restaurant is upset with the food and service.

Aired 7-12-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Marco & Gordon Cook Mussels
Gordon Ramsay selects Marco to show him how to make a dish.

Aired 7-12-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Gordon Needs Some Fresh Air
Gordon asks the server to recommend a dish however, he fails the simple task.

Aired 7-12-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Undercover Surprise
Gordon goes into each restaurant wearing a disguise so that he can try the food unnoticed until he breaks out of character and surprises everyone.

Aired 7-6-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
24hrs Tips: Corn Meal Crusted Catfish
Gordon Ramsay gives the best tips for cooking catfish.

Aired 7-6-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Gordon Shows Customers The Dirty Kitchen
The head chef lets Gordon show his customers the dirty kitchen.

Aired 6-29-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
All The Food Is Microwaved
Gordon is appalled to hear that the restaurant heats up everything on their menu in the microwave.

Aired 6-29-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
24 HRS Tips: Bananas Foster
Tips from Gordon Ramsay on how to perfect a classic “Bananas Foster” dish.

Aired 6-27-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
A Bistro Employee Has A Bad Attitude
Nicole, an employee, has an attitude that Gordon does not like.

Aired 6-22-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Clive Tells Gordon How He Lost His Son
Clive tells the story about his son being murdered in front of him.

Aired 6-22-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Gordon Ramsay Receives Poor Service
Gordon Ramsay grabs the attention of the restaurant after his guest receives poor service.

Aired 6-22-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
24hrs Tips: Eggs Benedict
Tips from Gordon Ramsay on how to perfect a classic breakfast dish “Eggs Benedict.”

Aired 6-19-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
The Team Gets Ready To Teach The New Menu
Gordon and his team are ready to teach the employees at The Old Coffeepot the new and improved menu.

Aired 6-14-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
There's A Dead Mouse In The Toaster
Gordon goes through The Old Coffeepot's kitchen and is appalled to find a dead mouse in the toaster.

Aired 6-14-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Gordon Tries To Figure Out The Source of The Problem
Gordon tries to figure out the source of the problem that's plaguing The Old Coffeepot.

Aired 6-14-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
24 Hrs Tips: Red Snapper
Gordon Ramsay gives tips on the best way to cook a red snapper.

Aired 6-13-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Spoiled Food Makes Everyone Feel Sick
Spoiled food in the freezer makes everyone start to dry heave, including the 24 HOURS camera guys.

Aired 6-6-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
There's No Clam In The Clams
Gordon is undercover at a table that are finding no clams in their clams.

Aired 6-6-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
5 Things You Don't Want Gordon Ramsay To Find In Your Kitchen
Five disgusting things to never have in your kitchen. NEVER!

Aired 5-25-18 • TV-14

Network Icon
Inside Look: A Desperate Need For Help
Gordon Ramsay talks about his new series where he has 24 hours to renovate a restaurant from the food, to the decor, to the chefs themselves.

Aired 5-4-18 • TV-14