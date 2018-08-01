Video Poster

Ghosted

fox

Latest Episode

S1 E9 Snatcher
Max and Leroy invite Annie to tag along on their next case, as she is an expert on the killer creature they are trying to find.... More

Aired 1-8-18 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E8 Haunted Hayride
Max and Leroy are sent to find out if a young girl who disappeared during a haunted hayride was the result of paranormal activity or something more benign.

Aired 12-4-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E7 Ghost Studz
Max and Leroy go undercover on the set of a ghost-hunting show after the show's hosts discover evidence of actual paranormal activity.

Aired 11-20-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E6 Sam
Annie installs a new artificial intelligence, but Max and Leroy run into problems when the new AI tries to destroy the Bureau Underground

Aired 11-13-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E5 The Machine
Max and Leroy become overly invested in their undercover identities at an elite country club to investigate an odd incident that happened there.

Aired 11-6-17 • TV-14 DLV

S1 E4 Lockdown
LaFrey's boss places the office under lockdown when a dangerous amphibious creature manages to free itself from The Bureau Underground.

Aired 10-23-17 • TV-14 LV

S1 E3 Whispers
Max gives Leroy some encouragement to pursue a romantic interest in a female cop while they investigate a string of murders at a local resort.

Aired 10-16-17 • TV-PG LSV

S1 E2 Bee-Mo
Leroy and Max decide to take another person with them to go trick-or-treating, but problems arise when the person is infected with a zombie-like virus.

Aired 10-9-17 • TV-PG DLV

SERIES PREMIERE
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Pilot
A genius who believes in the paranormal is partnered up with a cynical former detective after they are recruited by a top secret government agency.

Aired 10-2-17 • TV-14 LV