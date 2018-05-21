STEVE HARVEY RETURNS TO RING IN 2019

MONDAY, DECEMBER 31, ON FOX

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING MUSIC ICON STING TO PERFORM

MARIA MENOUNOS TO RETURN AS CO-HOST

Additional Musical Performances by Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine,

Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We

Celebrity Appearances by Ken Jeong, Kenan Thompson and

The FOX NFL SUNDAY On-Air Team, Including Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw,

Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson

Emmy® Award-winning personality, producer and talk show host Steve Harvey returns this holiday season to host FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, once again alongside Emmy® Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos. The second annual live broadcast special, airing from the heart of New York City’s famed Times Square, airs Monday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM and 11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET LIVE CT/MT/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.

Harvey will count down to 2019 with an unmatched, star-studded three-and-a-half-hour primetime celebration, featuring an electrifying musical performance by 16-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Sting. The live event also will feature performances by hit artists Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We. Additionally, the special will include celebrity cameo appearances by THE MASKED SINGER’s Ken Jeong, comedian Kenan Thompson and FOX NFL SUNDAY commentators Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson. Additional performers and celebrity guests to be announced.

Last year, Harvey led an incredible countdown to the New Year, which included performances by music legends Neil Diamond and Celine Dion, hit artists Maroon 5, Macklemore with Skylar Grey, Backstreet Boys, Flo Rida and many more. Harvey also officiated a surprise live wedding for Menounos. The special marked an all-time high for a FOX New Year’s special, averaging 8.5 million total viewers.