Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to “Toast & Roast” all that was 2020 during the most anticipated New Year’s Eve of all time! Ken Jeong, and comedian and actor Joel McHale kiss 2020 goodbye as they co-host FOX’S...
Aired 1-1-21 • TV-14

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to “Toast & Roast” all that was 2020 during the most anticipated New Year’s Eve of all time! Ken Jeong, and comedian and actor Joel McHale kiss 2020 goodbye as they co-host FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021. Jeong and McHale will commemorate the past year from coast-to-coast with a live, three-and-a-half-hour “Toast & Roast” to 2020.

