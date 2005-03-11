The F Word | Watch Free Episodes
Episode 1 of the F Word and it's national vegan week so Gordon marks the occasion by cooking lentils, carrots, leeks, celeriac and fois gras. Gordon's children realise that a turkey is just for Christmas not for life when they buy live turkeys to rear and slaughter for Christmas dinner.
In the second show, Joan Collins visits The F Word. Famously ejected from Gordon's restaurant Aubergine along with food critic A A Gill seven years ago, this is the first time the two have met since. Gordon's mum Helen challenges her son to trounce her favourite recipe for apple pudding.
In this episode Gordon faces his biggest challenge yet with his ongoing campaign to get women back into the kitchen. Giles Corren is looking for love but is worried about his low sperm count and hopes a change in diet might help. Gordon cooks tagliatelle and venison with chocolate.
Can food affect a man's fertility? Currently there's speculation about a general decline in the sperm count and whether it can be linked to diet. Gordon Ramsay goes one step further in tonight's edition of the food magazine series.
The sexiest room in the house? "It's the kitchen because the other places are too easy!" Nancy Dell-Olio tells Gordon Ramsay when she visits The F Word restaurant this week.
In this episode Jimmy Carr enjoys Gordon's roasted pheasant, while Australian wine expert Matt Skinner discusses the stresses (or not) of choosing the perfect wine to go with the perfect dish. Sarah Beeny also attempts to create the perfect chocolate brownie.
In this show Gordon is once again joined by Martine McCutcheon in the kitchen to help her prepare the perfect roast beef and Yorkshire pudding to impress her female friends; while Janet Street Porter attempts to beat Gordon with her favourite fig pudding
Each week Gordon's kitchen brigade are a bunch of amateurs so serving 50 diners is a huge challenge - this week he's joined by four butchers from Birmingham. To make it even harder the diners have been told not to pay if the food's not up to scratch. It's going to be a tough night.
In this week's F Word Gordon's got an all female amateur brigade in the kitchen whose challenge is to cook for 50 diners - and as ever if the customers don't like the food, they don't have to pay.
Gordon is joined in the kitchen by four brothers from Bolton who are all passionate amateur cooks and think they got what it takes to work a Ramsay kitchen.
Gordon is joined in the kitchen by four A&E doctors from London who are all passionate amateur cooks. Gordon and his all female brigade cook salt and pepper squid with sweet chilli sauce, bacon wrapped chicken legs with a pea and broad bean risotto and retro classic crepes suzette.
Gordon is joined in the kitchen by four passionate amateur cooks from the West Midlands who believe they've got what it takes to thrive in Gordon's kitchen. Gordon and his brigade cook three simple recipes everyone can cook at home: artichoke, asparagus and onion tart with fried quails' eggs.
Gordon is joined in the kitchen by four farmer's daughters who believe they've got what it takes to thrive in his kitchen.
In this week's F Word - the last in the current series - Gordon is rejoined in the kitchen by the best performing brigade of the series: The A&E Doctors. Gordon and his brigade cook three simple recipes that everyone can cook at home.
Gordon Ramsay's F Word - the BAFTA-nominated food show - opens its doors for another night of mouth-watering food, every dish something you can cook at home, plus recipe-based challenges and fast food that won't make you feel guilty.
Top Gear's JAMES MAY takes on Gordon in the recipe challenge, and in the restaurant Gordon confronts him with a culinary test of his manliness. DENISE VAN OUTEN joins the diners in the restaurant to enjoy a delicious starter of duck egg with tapenade and anchovy fingers.
Among the paying guests in this episode is DAVID GEST who proves to be Gordon‚Äôs worst nightmare - a diva in the dining room - and Blur bassist-turned-cheese farmer ALEX JAMES takes on Gordon in the recipe challenge and tries to convince Gordon of the benefits of breast milk.
GORDON RAMSAY turns the tables on The Saviour of Radio One CHRIS MOYLES, challenging the culinary imbecile and junk food addict to cook a curry in a hurry in a Fast Food race against a delivery from his local curry takeaway.
Gordon travels to Scotland to herd wild buffalo and create the first-ever Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella. In the restaurant he puts IAN ‚ÄòBeefy‚Äô BOTHAM‚Äôs taste buds to the test in the wine-tasting all celebrity wine-makers fear: The Cliff Richard Celebrity Wine Challenge.
JONATHAN ROSS comes for dinner but soon finds himself under interrogation in the kitchen; Gordon tries to bring Britain‚Äôs most unpopular food back from the brink of extinction by turning teenagers on to tripe.
It's time for the silence of the lambs as Gordon takes his flock to the abattoir. Plus CAT DEELEY pops Gordon‚Äôs cork as he teaches her everything she needs to know about champagne; GOK WAN (How To Look Good Naked), takes Gordon on in the recipe challenge.
Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt and their mums cook a delicious starter of angel hair pasta & clams, spiced pork chops with crushed sweet potatoes and a classic apple tart while Nicole's husband Liam Gallagher watches from the dining room.
Paddy McGuinness and his family cook a delicious starter of scallops, quail's eggs and pea puree, a main course of escalope of chicken, sauted potatoes and chard and a mouth-watering raspberry souffle for dessert; Janet Street-Porter's veal calves undergo an important operation.
Gordon takes his son Jack fishing in the Scottish Highlands and then gets the rest of the family to help turn an old Robin Reliant into a salmon smoker in his back garden; Janet Street-Porter decides whether or not to make her veal calves Free Range.
Gordon goes shooting for pigeon and makes a delicious warm pigeon salad; Janet takes her veal calves to a country show; Tom Parker Bowles attempts to cook a whole pig, nose to tail, using every single part of the animal.
In tonight's programme, Gordon goes back to the floor and becomes a junior chef at a Chinese restaurant, learning how to make one of the world's most ancient delicacies: Dim Sum; Janet's veal calves are living happily in her field in Yorkshire but not all calves are so lucky.
Janet Street-Porter faces one of the most difficult moments of her life; her veal calves David and Elton have had a very happy life in a field in Yorkshire but now it's time for them to go to slaughter.
The series comes to a spectacular climax as Gordon travels to Iceland and the Sierra Nevada in Spain, and makes an emotional return to his old football club in Scotland. In the restaurant Gordon takes on the ultimate challenge.
The nation's favourite food show will celebrate the very best of Britain's independent local restaurants and seek out the highest quality food at affordable prices with the help of nominations from 10,000 restaurant goers across the country.
Two Indian restaurants go head to head. Curry is one of Britain's favourite dishes so the pressure really is on. Both restaurants face one of their biggest challenges of their lives as they prepare a three course meal under Gordon's watchful eye.
Two French restaurants go head to head - Bouchon Bistrot from Hexham and The French Table from Surbiton. Both restaurants face one of their biggest challenges of their lives as they prepare a three course meal under Gordon's watchful eye.
So far Gordon has found his best Italian, Indian, French, Chinese and in tonight's programme, Gordon and his team travel around Britain looking for brilliant local Thai restaurants before inviting the best two to cook in the F Word restaurant.
So far Gordon has found his best Italian, Indian, French and Chinese restaurants and in tonight's programme, Gordon and his team travel around Britain looking for brilliant local Spanish restaurants before inviting the best two to cook in the F Word restaurant.
So far Gordon has found his best Italian, Indian, French, Chinese, Spanish and Thai restaurants, now he turns his attention to food from North and South America.
So far Gordon has found his best Italian, Indian, French, Chinese, Spanish, Thai, American and British restaurants, and in the final heat of the competition he takes on The Rest of The World.
The F Word will be taking to the road. Best Chinese restaurant Sween Mandarin from Manchester and best Indian restaurant Lasan from Birmingham will be joined by the winner of the American category, Argentinian restaurant Santa Maria Del Sur from London.
The F Word will be taking to the road. Best British restaurant The Pheasant and best Thai restaurant Simply Thai will be joined by Greek Retsina.
Gordon's nationwide search for The F Word's Best Local Restaurant reaches its climax in tonight's grand final.