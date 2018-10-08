Video Poster

The First Family: Donald J. Trump

foxnation

About the Show

The First Family features the Trump family beyond the headlines. A glimpse into what it is like taking over the Trump Organization, balancing their own home lives, yet also dealing with the spotlight of their father being the President of the United States. Along with the behind the scenes access, personal interviews reveal stories and emotions you won’t see or hear anywhere else. Join us as Fox Nation gets an exclusive look into the personal lives of the decade’s most influential family.

  1. FOX
  2. Shows
  3. The First Family: Donald J. Trump
  4. About the Show