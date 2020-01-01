Family Guy

S19 E1 - Stewie's First Word

Stewie finally says his first word, and it's a swear word; Lois tries to find out how he learned it.
Aired 9-28-20

About the Show

Animated series "Family Guy'' features the adventures of the Griffin family. Endearingly ignorant Peter and his stay-at-home wife Lois reside in Quahog, R.I., and have three kids. Meg, the eldest child, is a social outcast, and teenage Chris is awkward and clueless when it comes to the opposite sex. The youngest, Stewie, is a genius baby bent on killing his mother and destroying the world. The talking dog, Brian, keeps Stewie in check while sipping martinis and sorting through his own life issues.

Meet the Cast

Seth MacFarlane
Peter Griffin/Stewie Griffin/Brian Griffin/Quagmire/Tom Tucker
Alex Borstein
Lois Griffin
Seth Green
Chris Griffin
Mila Kunis
Meg Griffin
Mike Henry
Cleveland Brown
