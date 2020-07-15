Family Guy
Back to Family Guy

Clips & Extras

remembering the 90s with peter tile image
Network Icon
Peter describes a pivotal point in his life that lead him to fight for the woman he loves, Lois.

Published 07-15-20 • 1m

family guy father fails tile image
Network Icon
Celebrate Father's Day with Peter Griffin and all of his fatherhood fails.

Published 06-12-20 • 1m

chris comes home upset tile image
Network Icon
Meg explains to Peter and Lois why Chris is so upset.

Published 05-16-20 • 1m

brian visits stewie at the opera tile image
Network Icon
Brian visits Stewie at the opera which also happens to be his bedroom.

Published 05-16-20 • 1m

preview: could this be the end tile image
Network Icon
Don't miss all-new episodes of FAMILY GUY, SUN at 9:30/8:30c only on FOX!

Published 04-10-20 • 17s

catch up: electric man tile image
Network Icon
Catch up on FAMILY GUY!

Published 03-21-20 • 27s

catch up: stewie beats brian tile image
Network Icon
Catch up on FAMILY GUY!

Published 03-21-20 • 1m

peter makes the evening news tile image
Network Icon
Peter makes the evening news for kneeling during a game.

Published 03-05-20 • 1m

meg gets traded to american dad! tile image
Network Icon
Peter trades Meg to American Dad!

Published 03-05-20 • 1m

peter isn't allowed to leave the house tile image
Network Icon
Lois has grounded Peter.

Published 02-21-20 • 1m

the guys get trapped in the underground tunnel tile image
Network Icon
The guys get trapped in Peter's underground tunnel.

Published 02-21-20 • 1m

peter digs a hole to get out of the house tile image
Network Icon
Peter threatens Brian not to tell Lois about the hole he is digging to get out of the house.

Published 02-21-20 • 1m

peter can't pay for his beer tile image
Network Icon
Peter can't pay for his beer without Lois seeing the charge on the card.

Published 02-21-20 • 1m

a lobster tries to kill peter tile image
Network Icon
A giant lobster tries to kill Peter by drowning him in boiling water.

Published 02-21-20 • 1m

who should be brian's valentine? tile image
Network Icon
Who's going to be Brian's valentine's date?

Published 02-14-20 • 1m

peter debuts his new look tile image
Network Icon
Peter debuts his new look to Lois.

Published 02-12-20 • 1m

lois & peter argue & make up tile image
Network Icon
Lois and Peter threaten to do things that they know will annoy each other.

Published 02-12-20 • 1m

brian wants to get neutered tile image
Network Icon
Brian tells his friend he wants to get neutered.

Published 02-12-20 • 1m

peter decides to change his look tile image
Network Icon
Quagmire suggests Peter change his look since Lois decided to.

Published 02-12-20 • 1m

brian's phone is blowing up tile image
Network Icon
Brian's phone is blowing up including a call from an old friend.

Published 02-12-20 • 1m

brian stops a gunman at the pharmacy tile image
Network Icon
Brian knocks out a gunman at the pharmacy when he tries to break the window with a rock.

Published 02-12-20 • 1m

meg has a sexy dream about santa tile image
Network Icon
Meg has a sexy dream about the mall Santa.

Published 12-13-19 • 1m

brian tells stewie what happened to meg at the mall tile image
Network Icon
Stewie is shook by what happened with Meg at the mall, and Brian tries to tell him the truth.

Published 12-13-19 • 1m

stewie is afraid of the mall santa tile image
Network Icon
Meg tries to comfort Stewie when he gets scared by the mall Santa.

Published 12-13-19 • 1m

chris & meg perform in a christmas recital tile image
Network Icon
Chris and Meg perform a song about Die Hard in a Christmas recital.

Published 12-13-19 • 1m

peter doesn't have a prison gang tile image
Network Icon
Peter finds himself the only one not in a prison gang.

Published 11-21-19 • 1m

the guys get taken to the state penitentiary tile image
Network Icon
The guys are taken to the state penitentiary when there's no more room at the county jail.

Published 11-21-19 • 1m

peter suggests they all get arrested tile image
Network Icon
Peter suggests that they all get arrested so they can skip out on Thanksgiving.

Published 11-21-19 • 1m

lois tells peter what he needs to do for thanksgiving tile image
Network Icon
Lois tells Peter what he's in charge of for Thanksgiving.

Published 11-21-19 • 1m

the greeks chase helen to troy tile image
Network Icon
The Greeks chase Helen to Troy when she runs off with Paris.

Published 11-15-19 • 1m

peter & lois are romeo & juliet tile image
Network Icon
Peter and Lois are Romeo and Juliet.

Published 11-14-19 • 1m

helen of troy has three dads tile image
Network Icon
Mamma mia! All three of Helen's dads arrive at the wedding.

Published 11-14-19 • 1m

the trojans head back to troy tile image
Network Icon
The "trojans" head back to the city of Troy.

Published 11-14-19 • 1m

peter gets ready for his anniversary night tile image
Network Icon
Peter gets ready for this anniversary night with Lois.

Published 11-14-19 • 1m

peter decides to win lois back tile image
Network Icon
Peter decides to win Lois back by making her a mix tape.

Published 11-09-19 • 1m

lois almost marries tom tucker tile image
Network Icon
Before marrying Peter, Lois almost married Tom Tucker.

Published 11-09-19 • 1m

family guy spoofs the show friends tile image
Network Icon
In Peter's story, we flashback to the 90s when Lois and Peter met in a spoof of the TV show, Friends.

Published 11-09-19 • 1m

the griffins lose wi-fi tile image
Network Icon
The Wi-fi goes out in the Griffins household.

Published 11-09-19 • 1m

brian protests the cat cafe tile image
Network Icon
Brian does not like the new cat cafe.

Published 10-30-19 • 1m

chris, lois, & meg go to christian camp tile image
Network Icon
Lois and the kids go to Christian camp.

Published 10-30-19 • 1m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Family Guy
  4. Clips