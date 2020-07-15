Family Guy

Clips & Extras
Peter describes a pivotal point in his life that lead him to fight for the woman he loves, Lois.
Brian visits Stewie at the opera which also happens to be his bedroom.
Peter threatens Brian not to tell Lois about the hole he is digging to get out of the house.
Peter can't pay for his beer without Lois seeing the charge on the card.
Lois and Peter threaten to do things that they know will annoy each other.
Brian knocks out a gunman at the pharmacy when he tries to break the window with a rock.
Stewie is shook by what happened with Meg at the mall, and Brian tries to tell him the truth.
Meg tries to comfort Stewie when he gets scared by the mall Santa.
Chris and Meg perform a song about Die Hard in a Christmas recital.
The guys are taken to the state penitentiary when there's no more room at the county jail.
Peter suggests that they all get arrested so they can skip out on Thanksgiving.
Lois tells Peter what he's in charge of for Thanksgiving.
In Peter's story, we flashback to the 90s when Lois and Peter met in a spoof of the TV show, Friends.