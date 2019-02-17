NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

The following promotion is intended for participants in the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States only and shall be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not a legal resident of the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules ("Official Rules") below. Entrants are providing information to Fox Broadcasting Company and not to Instagram or Facebook. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH INSTAGRAM OR FACEBOOK.

1. DESCRIPTION: The “Those Who Do Sweepstakes” (the "Sweepstakes") begins on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 9:30 pm Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends at 9:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 19, 2019 (“Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes Period is separated into eight (8) entry periods (each an “Entry Period”), as described in the entry chart in Section 3, which will each culminate in a random drawing. Additionally, one (1) grand prize drawing will be conducted at the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period from among all eligible entries received throughout the Sweepstakes Period. The Sweepstakes provides eligible entrants (each, an “Entrant” and collectively, “Entrants” as defined in Section 2 ) with the opportunity to respond to Sweepstakes-related polls on Instagram @FamilyGuyFox and Sweepstakes-related posts on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FamilyGuy/ for a chance to win. The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Fox Broadcasting Company, 10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90064 ("Sponsor"). The administrator of this Sweepstakes is Creative Zing Promotion Group ("Administrator"), 2265 Lee Road, Suite 229, Winter Park, FL 32789. The Sponsor and Administrator shall collectively be referred to as the “Sweepstakes Entities”. The Sweepstakes is presented by Mountain Dew® (the “Presenter”). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered, executed or produced by the Presenter.

2. ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States and Washington, D.C. (i.e., excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico and all other U.S. territories and possessions), who are physically located and residing therein. Each "Entrant" must be at least eighteen (18) years of age and the age of majority in his or her primary residence at time of entry and meet all other requirements. Entrant must be a registered user of Instagram or Facebook for entry and in compliance with the terms of use for such social media platform. Registration on each social media platform is free and can be obtained at www.instagram.com or www.facebook.com, respectively. Entrant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the social media account associated with the entry. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a winner, the winner will be deemed the natural person in whose name the email account associated with the social media account was opened. Employees, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, and representatives of Sweepstakes Entities, Presenter, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Television Group, Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Television, a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, and each of their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, agents, representatives and promotion and advertising agencies are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. Immediate family and household members of such individuals are also not eligible to enter or win. For purposes of the Sweepstakes, "Household Members" shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three months a year and "Immediate Family Members" shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. Void in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico and all other U.S. territories and possessions, and where prohibited.

3. HOW TO PARTICIPATE: There are two (2) ways to enter.

Facebook Entry: To enter via Facebook, Entrant must be logged into his or her non-private Facebook account. The Entrant must visit the Sponsor’s Facebook page located at https://www.facebook.com/FamilyGuy/ and respond to the Sweepstakes-related question in the form of a public comment to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes for the corresponding Entry Period.

Entrant is not requested to post a photo; he or she must simply follow the instructions above. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right to edit (or request the Entrant edit) or completely remove any content that may intentionally or unintentionally violate the Official Rules. Sweepstakes Entities will determine in their sole discretion which entries have satisfied the eligibility requirements.

For the avoidance of doubt, entries must NOT:

1. Contain material which may be construed as sexually explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent, discriminatory, illegal, offensive, threatening, profane, or harassing;

2. Contain content that infringes on trademarks or logos or advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind, without permission, or contain any personal identification;

3. Include images of other people (alive or dead) without permission from said person and must NOT include materials that violate or infringe another person's rights, including, but not limited to, privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights; and

4. Contain any derogatory references to any of the “Released Parties”, as defined in Section 7 .

Instagram Entry: To enter via Instagram, Entrant must be logged into his or her non-private Instagram account. Within 24-hours of the start date and time of each Entry Period, the Entrant must watch the @FamilyGuyFox Instagram story and respond to the Sweepstakes-related poll. Poll questions offer two (2) answer options; there is no right or wrong answer. By participating in the poll, the Entrant will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes for the corresponding Entry Period.

Entry Chart

Entry Period Start Date As of 9:30 pm ET End Date As of 9:00 pm ET Drawing Date (On or about) 1 Sunday, February 17 Sunday, February 24 Wednesday, February 26 2 Sunday, March 3 Sunday, March 10 Wednesday, March 13 3 Sunday, March 10 Sunday, March 17 Wednesday, March 20 4 Sunday, March 24 Sunday, March 31 Wednesday, April 3 5 Sunday, March 31 Sunday, April 7 Wednesday, April 10 6 Sunday, April 28 Sunday, May 5 Wednesday, May 8 7 Sunday, May 5 Sunday, May 12 Wednesday, May 15 8 Sunday, May 12 Sunday, May 19 Wednesday, May 22 Cumulative Sunday, February 17 Sunday, May 19 Wednesday, May 22

Entrant can receive one (1) Facebook entry and one (1) Instagram entry per Entry Period (16 total for the duration of the Sweepstakes). All entries must be received in accordance with the Entry Chart above. Entries in excess of the entry limitation will be disqualified. Entry into the Sweepstakes constitutes Entrant's understanding of, full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of these Official Rules. Sponsor’s decisions are final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor's decision not to enforce a specific provision of these Official Rules does not constitute a waiver of that provision or of the Official Rules generally. All information provided by Entrants becomes the property of Sponsor. ELIGIBLE ENTRANTS MUST ENTER IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED. Sponsor has the right to change the Sweepstakes Period, and all other dates or deadlines set in connection with this Sweepstakes, at any time and in its sole discretion, and notice will be posted by Sponsor on Facebook and Instagram.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about each “Drawing Date” indicated in the Entry Chart above, the potential winner of the prize available for that Entry Period will be selected in a random drawing conducted by the Administrator from among all eligible entries received. Each potential winner will be notified in the form of a direct message or comment from the Sponsor via the social media platform associated with the entry. Each potential winner will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification within forty-eight (48) hours (or a shorter time if required by exigencies) of attempted notification. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize.

Each potential winner will be required to verify address, sign, and return within three (3) days of initial notification one or more forms covering eligibility, liability, advertising and (unless prohibited by law) publicity rights and such other documents as Sponsor or Administrator may require (collectively, “Prize Acceptance Forms”). Failure to return the Prize Acceptance Forms within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate potential winner from the remaining eligible entries. A prize will not be awarded and Entrant will not be confirmed as the “Winner” until all such properly executed Prize Acceptance Forms are returned. Sweepstakes Entities, in their sole discretion, will attempt to contact up to three (3) potential winners of a prize in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize in question may go unawarded if it remains unclaimed. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right to disqualify anyone not fully complying with the Official Rules. ALL FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES AND ANY OTHER COSTS AND EXPENSES, ASSOCIATED WITH THE RECEIPT OR USE OF THE PRIZE ARE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. As required by law, an IRS Form 1099 will be issued in the name of the winner for any prize over $600.

5. ODDS: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each Entry Period. Odds of winning the grand prize depend on the number of eligible entries received for the Sweepstakes Period.

6. PRIZES: There are a total of nine (9) prizes available, as described below.

WEEKLY PRIZES (1 per Entry Period/8 total): Each weekly prize package consists of the following: one (1) Family Guy Production Drawing; one (1) Funko Brian POP! Vinyl Figure; one (1) Giant Head Stewie Plush; one (1) Family Guy Trivia Card Game; one (1) pair of Stewie & Brian Athletic Socks; and one (1) Mountain Dew Skateboard Deck. Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each weekly prize: $250.

GRAND PRIZE (1 total): The Grand Prize consists of a 3-day/2-night trip to Los Angeles, California (the “Trip”) for the winner and one (1) guest. The Trip will consist of the following: (a) Round-trip coach class airfare for winner and guest from a gateway airport near the winner’s permanent residence to an airport in the greater Los Angeles area (if Winner lives within a 200 mile radius of the destination, the Sweepstakes Entities may substitute airfare by providing ground transportation or a ground transportation allowance of $300; airports selected are at the sole discretion of Sweepstakes Entities); (b) Hotel accommodations for two (2) nights at a hotel selected by the Sweepstakes Entities (one room, double-occupancy, room and tax only); (c) A private tour for the winner and guest of the FOX production lot (the “Event”); (d) Ground transportation between the airport and the hotel in Los Angeles; and (e) $1,000 spending allowance for incidental expenses, awarded in the form of a check . ARV of Grand Prize: $3,500. Actual value will depend on the point of departure, airfare fluctuations and seasonal pricing; any difference between the ARV and the actual cost of the trip will not be awarded. Trip must be taken on dates determined by the Sponsor, which are currently contemplated to take place in September 2019.

CUMULATIVE ARV OF ALL PRIZES: $5,500

General Prize Provisions: All prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sweepstakes Entities. Winner cannot assign or transfer the prize to another person. No cash alternatives or prize substitution is allowed except at the discretion of Sweepstakes Entities. If a prize cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sweepstakes Entities, a substitute prize of equal or greater retail value may be awarded. Other restrictions may apply. Any depictions of prizes are for illustrative purposes only. Limit one (1) prize per person.

Grand Prize Provisions: Guest must be at least eighteen (18) years of age and will be required to verify eligibility and to execute a Guest Release, as directed by the Administrator. Failure to return the executed Guest Release within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of participation for the guest. If the Event is cancelled or postponed for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to either: (a) award the Trip as described in these Official Rules but without admission to the Event, which has no associated cash value; or (b) to change the dates of the Trip. Winner and his/her guest must travel together on same itinerary for the Trip. Winner and his/her guest agree to undertake the Trip at their own risk. All travel arrangements must be made through Sweepstakes Entities a minimum of thirty (30) days prior to intended travel date. Airline will be selected by Sweepstakes Entities in their sole discretion. Airline carrier’s regulations and conditions apply. Once Trip dates have been booked, no changes, extensions or substitutions are permitted, except at Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion. Sweepstakes Entities will not replace any lost or stolen tickets or travel vouchers. Any costs of travel exceeding the allowance provided herein shall be the sole responsibility of winner. For the avoidance of doubt, winner shall be solely responsible for all costs, expenses, and incidentals associated with prize acceptance and use, including, but not limited to, additional ground transportation, meals, beverages, gratuities, phone calls, insurance, taxes, and any other expenses not specifically mentioned as being included. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full airfare may be charged to the winner from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the Trip. Sweepstakes Entities are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. Airline tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for upgrades. All airline tickets are subject to flight variation, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. Winner is responsible for all applicable travel and other insurance, all applicable airport charges, including, without limitation, any baggage charges, airport taxes, fuel charges and any applicable Federal inspection fees.

Trip Conduct: Winner and his/her guest shall conduct themselves with due regard to the public conventions and morals. They shall not, while representing the Sweepstakes Entities during the Trip, commit an offense involving moral turpitude under local laws or ordinances. Winner and his/her guest shall not commit any act that will tend to degrade the Sweepstakes Entities in society or bring the Sweepstakes Entities into public hatred, public disrepute, contempt, scorn, or ridicule, or that will tend to shock, insult or offend the community or public morals or decency or prejudice the Sweepstakes Entities. In the event the winner or his/her guest engage in behavior that (as determined by Sweepstakes Entities in their sole discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, the Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right to terminate the Trip early and send the winner and/or guest home with no further obligation related to the prize.

Sweepstakes Entities maintain no control over the personnel, equipment, or operation of any air, water or surface carrier, transportation company, restaurant or venue (“Providing Party”) and Sponsor is merely an independent supplier of the Trip and is not in any way related to each Providing Party. The Sweepstakes Entities shall not be liable for any injury, damage, loss, expense, accident, delay, inconvenience or other irregularity that may be caused or contributed to (a) by wrongful, negligent, or unauthorized act or omission on the part of any of those Providing Parties or any of their agents, servants, employees or independent contractors, (b) by any defect in or failure of any vehicle, equipment, instrumentality, service, product, or accommodation that is owned, operated, furnished, or otherwise used by any of those suppliers, (c) by the wrongful, negligent or unauthorized act or omission on the part of any other person or entity not an employee of the Sweepstakes Entities, or (d) by any cause, condition or event whatsoever beyond the control of the Sweepstakes Entities.

7. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION/RELEASES: Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. By participating, each Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes Entities, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in this Sweepstakes and/or by accepting any prize that he or she may win, each Entrant agrees to release the Sweepstakes Entities, Presenter and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize or Sponsor’s programming, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Television Group, Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Television, a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, units and sponsors, divisions and advertising and promotional agencies and prize suppliers and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, the producers of Sponsor’s programs; each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees; and each of these companies and individuals' respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize. Each Entrant authorizes the Sweepstakes Entities and their designees to use his/her name, social media handle, social media profile image, social media post(s), voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sweepstakes Entities are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sweepstakes Entity’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation. The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, damaged, stolen, misdirected, postage-due, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, release forms, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind in connection with or resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes; (v) acceptance, possession, grant, or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising there from; (vi) claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy; or (vii) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities disclaim any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participating in, or accessing or downloading information or apps in connection with this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes (or any portion of the Sweepstakes) at any time and for any reason or if a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in such situation, to select the winner from among all eligible non-suspect entries received prior to and/or after such action or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by the Sponsor. Sponsor may prohibit Entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines the Entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other players or Sponsor's representatives. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

8. INDEMNITY: Winner shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, actions, liability, loss, injury or expense, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, arising out of or in connection with: (a) Winner’s participation in the Sweepstakes; (b) a breach or allegation which if true would constitute a breach, of any of Winner’s representations, warranties or obligations herein; and (c) acceptance, possession, grant, or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising therefrom.

9. DISPUTES: This Sweepstakes is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California, without respect to any choice of law or conflict of law principles that would result in the application of any law other than that of California. As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrants agree that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes, shall be resolved individually through binding arbitration, without resort to any form of class action, in accordance with the arbitration provision set forth below.

10. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each Entrant agrees that (1) any claim, dispute, or controversy (whether in contract, tort, or otherwise) the Entrant may have against Sponsor arising out of, relating to, or connected in any way with the Sweepstakes, the awarding or redemption of any prize and/or the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (2) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (3) the arbitration shall be held in Los Angeles, California; (4) the arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Terms and Conditions and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable participant may have entered into in connection with the Sweepstakes; (5) the arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (6) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only the Entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (7) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the Entrant or Sponsor; (8) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and the Entrant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on the Entrant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator. In addition, if Entrant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of Entrant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive; and (9) with the exception of subpart (6) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (6) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this Arbitration Provision shall be null and void, and neither Entrant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com.

11. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor's privacy policy posted at http://www.fox.com/policy . By entering the Sweepstakes, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personal information with the other Sweepstakes Entities for the sole purpose of administration and prize fulfillment.

12. WINNER LIST/OFFICIAL RULES: To obtain a copy of the winners list or a copy of these Official Rules, send your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the "Family Guy – Those Who Do” Winners List/Rules, 2265 Lee Road, Suite 229, Winter Park, FL 32789. Requests for the names of the winners must be received no later than July 1, 2019.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram or Facebook. Instagram and Facebook are completely released of all liability by each Entrant in this Sweepstakes.