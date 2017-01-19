Video Poster

Family Guy

foxSUNDAYS AT 9/8c

Family Guy Article

<p style="text-align: center;"><strong>Eight-Episode Final Season to Feature Returning Guests Stars, Including <br /></strong><strong>Nasim Pedrad, Damon Wayans, Jr., Dermot Mulroney, David Walton, Nelson Franklin, Sam Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner<br /></strong><strong>Guest Stars JB Smoove (&ldquo;Curb Your Enthusiasm&rdquo;) and Tig Notaro (&ldquo;One Mississippi&rdquo;)&nbsp;</strong><strong>Make Series Debuts<br /></strong><strong>Special One-Hour Series Finale to Air Tuesday, May 15</strong></p>
<p>The seventh and final season of the critically acclaimed and award-nominated NEW GIRL will premiere <u>Tuesday, April 10</u>&nbsp;(9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The eight-episode final season will have a special one-hour finale on <u>Tuesday, May 15</u> (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).</p>
<p>Ensemble comedy NEW GIRL takes a modern look at friendship and romance, as a group of five friends attempt to find their respective places in the world, while begrudgingly accepting the responsibilities of adulthood &ndash; with often hilarious results. The series stars Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day; Jake Johnson as Nick Miller; Max Greenfield as Schmidt; Lamorne Morris as Winston Bishop; and Hannah Simone as Cece Schmidt.</p>
<p>As the series&rsquo; sixth season came to a close, Jess told Nick of her true feelings for him.&nbsp;Also, Winston and Aly (guest star Nasim Pedrad) got engaged, and Cece and Schmidt received news that they are expecting. When the series returns for its final season, a three-year time jump will have occurred. Jess and Nick are happily together and returning from a whirlwind European book tour; stay-at-home dad Schmidt and working mom Cece are raising their daughter, Ruth; and Winston and Aly are married, with a child on the way.&nbsp;</p>
<p>In addition to Nasim Pedrad, the final season will feature the return of many of the series&rsquo; notable guest stars, including Damon Wayans, Jr., Dermot Mulroney, David Walton, Nelson Franklin, Sam Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner. JB Smoove (&ldquo;Curb Your Enthusiasm&rdquo;) and Tig Notaro (&ldquo;One Mississippi&rdquo;) also will make their series debuts in guest-starring roles.</p>
<p>Premiering on Sept. 20, 2011, NEW GIRL has been nominated for five Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards. In its debut season, the series earned a Writers Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Television &ndash; New Series, and more recently received a nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Television &ndash; Episodic Comedy. &nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
<p>NEW GIRL is produced by Chernin Entertainment in association with 20<sup>th</sup> Century Fox Television. The series was created by Elizabeth Meriwether. Meriwether, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Peter Chernin, Katherine Pope and Erin O&rsquo;Malley are executive producers, with Meriwether, Baer and Finkel serving as co-showrunners/writers and Kasdan and O&rsquo;Malley directing multiple episodes of the series.</p>
<p></p>
<p>&ldquo;Like&rdquo; NEW GIRL on Facebook at <a href="http://www.facebook.com/NewGirlonFOX">facebook.com/NewGirlonFOX</a>. See photos and videos on Instagram at <a href="http://www.instagram.com/newgirlonfox">@NewGirlonFOX</a>. Follow the series on Twitter <a href="http://www.twitter.com/NewGirlonFOX">@NewGirlonFOX</a> and join the discussion using&nbsp;#NewGirl.</p>