Entering its 16th season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Recently, both the series’ creator and lead voice actor, Seth MacFarlane (voice of “Brian Griffin,” “Peter Griffin” and “Stewie Griffin”), and Alex Borstein (voice of “Lois Griffin) were nominated for the 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. MacFarlane won the 2017 & 2016 Emmy Award in the same category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015.

Guest voices this season include Sir Patrick Stewart, Mandy Moore, Sarah Paulson, Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Kyrie Irving, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski and Sam Elliot. The series will also celebrate its 20th anniversary in January 2019.

FAMILY GUY is a 20th Century Fox Television production. Seth MacFarlane is creator/executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers/showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith and Kara Vallow are executive producers.