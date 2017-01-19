Entering its 15th season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. The series’ creator and lead voice actor, Seth MacFarlane (voice of “Brian Griffin,” “Peter Griffin” and “Stewie Griffin”), recently won the 2017 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. He also won the 2016 Emmy Award in the same category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015.

Guest voices this season include Sir Ian McKellen, Ryan Reynolds, Amanda Seyfried, Kristen Bell, Kathleen Turner, Eric Dane and Danny Trejo. The series also will celebrate its 300th episode. Freakin’ awesome!

The series follows PETER GRIFFIN (MacFarlane), an endearingly ignorant dad, and his hilariously offbeat family of middle-class New Englanders in Quahog, RI. LOIS (Alex Borstein) is Peter’s wife, a stay-at-home mom with no patience for her family’s antics. Then there are their kids: 18-year-old MEG (Mila Kunis) is an outcast at school and the Griffin family punching bag; 13-year-old CHRIS (Seth Green) is a socially awkward teen who doesn’t have a clue about the opposite sex; and one-year-old STEWIE (MacFarlane) is a diabolically clever baby whose burgeoning sexuality is very much a work in progress. Rounding out the Griffin household is BRIAN (MacFarlane), the family dog and a ladies’ man who is one step away from AA.

FAMILY GUY is a 20th Century Fox Television production. Seth MacFarlane is creator/executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers/showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith and Kara Vallow are executive producers.