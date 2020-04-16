Clips & Extras
One final mic drop. Working in partnership with EMPIRE cast Ta'Rhonda, Gabby and Serayah we created a custom rap song to remind fans why they obsessed about this game-changing show.
Fil Eisler & his professional musical team announce their plan to create a live virtual orchestra for EMPIRE.
Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Serayah, Gabby Sidibe, Vivica A. Fox, and Ta’Rhonda Jones talk all things Empire’ music.
Cookie explains to her sister that she can "love Lucious" without being "in love" with him.
An interview gets cut short when a reporter asks Maya & Hakeem about Maya's birth mother.
Cookie & Lucious try to convince Andre to stay at home after getting released from the institution.
Cookie talks to her therapist about the choices she made to become Cookie Lyon.
Andre tells Cookie and Lucious he's going on a mission trip to continue his healing.
Cookie boasts about their upcoming event, dismissing Becky in the process.
It’s the biggest, craziest, most iconic EMPIRE moments. Relive 100 EMPIRE episodes in 100 seconds.
Becky rejects Porsha's mix tape, and tells her t focus on her artist.
Andre gets a visit from his grandma and tries to convince her to help him escape.
Cookie & Lucious sit down with andre's psychiatrist, when Andre walks in it escalates.
Taraji P. Henson talks about her influential role as Cookie Lyon on EMPIRE.
Terry Witnesses Andre Hallucinating, & agrees to be his wife only if Andre can ensure her children's safety.
Damon decides to use Cookies idea for a music festival as an opportunity to wash more money.
Lucious shows Andre he's worried about him, but Andre doesn't believe it's genuine.
Andre continues to be haunted by Kingsley when he tells Treasure to lip sync.
This Fempire rules now and forever. Happy Women's History month from EMPIRE!
Gabby Sidibe talks about EMPIRE's twisty turny moments from the episode "Talk Less."
Cookie confides in Lucious about wanting to live a life without lies, he's afraid of what might come of it.
Lucious thinks Yana's not ready to be in the Music Weekly show, but Becky pushes back.
Although Andre seems upset, he recognizes Porsha's initiative and makes her head of A&R.
Gabby Sidibe talks about EMPIRE's twisty turny moments from the Season Six spring premiere.
Giselle and Becky approach Cookie in the studio about signing Yana.
Gabby Sidibe, Vivica A. Fox and Serayah McNeill talk about Cookie’s secret, Ta’keem drama and Andre’s meltdown on an all new Empire
Giselle and Becky interrupt Cookie at the studio to see if she would be on board signing Yana.
Lala is upset that people are saying she can't hold her own against Tiana and Melody on the track she wrote.
Teri has had enough of the Lyons always going at each others throats.
Hakeem samples his track for the board for the trailer launch, but Andre seems to be in a different head space.
White Tracy has had enough and threatens Cookie and Lucious.
Gabby Sidibe, Nicole Ari Parker and Ta’Rhonda Jones talk Lucious and Cookie’s epic moment a Ta’keem reunion and Andre and Terri hitting their breaking point on an all new EMPIRE.
What is Taraji P. Henson’s favorite most impactful EMPIRE scene? Find out on Throw Back Thursday.