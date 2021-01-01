Hosted by Eric Stonestreet, DOMINO MASTERS brings imagination and creative ingenuity to life when teams of domino enthusiasts go head-to-head in a toppling tournament to create mind-blowing masterpieces, with infinite possibilities and thousands of tiles and unique kinetic devices. Stonestreet is joined by a panel of judges, including Danica McKellar, Vernon Davis, and professional domino artist Steve Price, as 16 skilled teams compete against each other in ambitious building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur domino topplers. In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their topple. The competing pairs who... More