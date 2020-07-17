Clips & Extras
"Stupid is as stupid does" is a quote by what famous figure? Charles Dickens or Forrest Gump? Sharon seems to know the answer.
Things heat up when the cast prepares to watch this episode titled: Intimacy.
The topic of one-night-stands enters the conversation between Jojo Siwa and her mother.
Raven Simone is now a married woman! Her friends Brian & Austin Congratulate her.
The celebs watch the new FOX show "Labor of Love" and can't believe what's about to happen.
The celebs contemplate whether or not apple picking is a good way to get over an ex on Real Housewives.
Take a look at a recap of the best reactions from this week's episode of CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY.
Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara, and Ryan Trainor are shook by what they're seeing.
Curtis Stone, Lindsay Price, and Bryan Price watch a Spielberg classic, Indiana Jones.
Master P and Romeo are big fans of Frog on The Masked Singer.
Rob Lowe and his kids cannot stomach what they're watching on TV.
Raven-Symoné, Austin Brown, and Brian London sing their praises for The Masked Singer.
Raven-Symoné, Austin Brown, Brian London cannot believe what they're seeing.