S11 E1 - Dream a Little Bob of Bob

Bob goes on an epic quest to find a misplaced lockbox key; Tina tries to learn a hand-slapping song.
Aired 9-28-20 • TV-14

Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs Bob's Burgers with his loving wife and their three children. Bob believes his burgers speak for themselves and isn't afraid to offer a variety of off-beat creations. Bob's wife, Linda, supports his dream but is becoming sick of the slow times, as the restaurant is constantly in danger of going out of business. Despite the challenges, which include consistent harassment from Linda's ex -- a health inspector -- Bob tries to keep the grill sizzling.

Meet the Cast

H. Jon Benjamin
Bob Belcher
John Roberts
Linda Belcher
Kristen Schaal
Louise Belcher
Eugene Mirman
Gene Belcher
Dan Mintz
Tina Belcher
Larry Murphy
Teddy/Griffin/Chicago Cop
