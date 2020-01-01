LM

Larry Murphy

Teddy/Griffin/Chicago Cop

Larry Murphy began performing sketch comedy and characters onstage in Cambridge, MA. He was a regular sketch performer on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” As a comedic actor, his credits include “Jon Benjamin Has a Van,” “Delocated,” “Difficult People” and “Inside Amy Schumer.” He has voiced numerous characters on animated shows, including “Home Movies,” “Archer,” “Venture Brothers,” “Ugly Americans,” “Word Girl” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.” He voiced the titular role and all the main characters in “Assy McGee,” and multiple characters in the forthcoming independent animated feature “The Adventures of Drunky.”