Kristen Schaal has established herself as one of the most versatile and sought-after comedic talents in television and film. In addition to her role on BOB’S BURGERS, Schaal starred opposite Will Forte on FOX’s “The Last Man On Earth.” In film, Schaal can next be seen in the film, “My Spy,” opposite Dave Bautista. She most recently voiced the role of “Trixie” in “Toy Story 4.” She also appeared in the feature film “Boundaries,” opposite Vera Farmiga and Christopher Plummer. Schaal’s other credits include “All Nighter,” opposite JK Simmons and Emile Hirsch; “The Boss,” opposite Melissa McCarthy; and “A Walk in the Woods,” opposite Robert Redford and Nick Nolte. Schaal made numerous appearances as the Senior Women’s Correspondent for “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” tackling topics such as sexism, gender wage equality, political campaigns and, sometimes, “Dad Bods.” Other film and television credits include “Toy Story 3,” “Dinner for Schmucks,” “30 Rock,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Mad Men,” “Modern Family” and her half-hour special, “Live at The Fillmore,” among others. Schaal appeared in “The Coward” at Lincoln Center Theater and was awarded The Lucille Lortel Award for her performance. In 2010, Schaal co-authored her first book – the sex guide “The Sexy Book of Sexy Sex” – with her husband, Rich Blomquist.