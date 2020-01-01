EM

Eugene Mirman

Gene Belcher

Eugene Mirman is a comedian and actor. In addition to his role on BOB’S BURGERS, Mirman has appeared in “Flight of the Conchords,” “Delocated” and several comedy specials. His latest comedy special, “Vegan On His Way To The Complain Store,” is available to stream. He is a frequent co-host of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s science show, “Star Talk.” Mirman’s fifth comedy album, “I’m Sorry (You’re Welcome),” was released by Sub Pop Records in 2015. Mirman grew up in Lexington, MA, and has appeared on many TV shows, including “@Midnight,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Late Night With Conan O’Brien,” “Russell Howard’s Good News,” “Late Night with Seth Myers,” “Bunk” and “Broad City.” He also has guest-voiced on “Archer,” “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and “Home Movies.” He was named Best New York City Comedian by the Village Voice, one of the 50 Funniest by Time Out New York and one of the 10 Best Comedians of the Last Decade by Paste magazine. Along with Julie Smith Clem, Mirman co-founded “Pretty Good Friends,” which began as a weekly comedy show in Brooklyn and grew into tours, large outdoor shows and TV and radio projects. Out of these shows, Mirman and Clem also created the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, which ran for a decade and spawned the documentary film "It Started As A Joke," which made its premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival in 2019.