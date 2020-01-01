DM

Dan Mintz

Tina Belcher

Originally from Anchorage, AK, Dan Mintz started his stand-up career in Boston and went on to appear on shows such as “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Comedy Central Presents: Dan Mintz.” His stand-up album, “The Stranger,” was called one of the year’s best by New York Magazine’s Vulture. Mintz has guest-starred on "Silicon Valley," "The Goldbergs" and “Speechless,” while writing for shows such as “Nathan for You” and the Emmy Award-winning series “Veep.” He served as executive producer on “The Awesomes” and, in 2017, earned a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for his script for FOX’s “Son of Zorn” episode, “A Taste of Zephyria.”