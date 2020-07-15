Clips & Extras
The Belchers are bored in quarantine but that doesn't mean they're going to stop social distancing.
Louise and Kaylee kick off their plan to make Kaylee get in trouble.
The Belchers plan a family music video for their grandma, but it's hard to top "Goin Banana's For Nana's 90th."
Bob's sympathizes with Louise's poop problem by telling her the story of his middle school dance.
The kids are excited about going to a trampoline park. Bob hits his head, Jimmy antagonizes him
The kids are bored out of their minds watching Teddy fix the sink.
Nat stops by the restaurant and invites the kids to come with her to see her ex-girlfriend.
Linda makes a special St. Patrick's day breakfast while the family talks about boring auction.
It's Valentine's Day and it's the question on everybody's mind: Who should be Tina's boyfriend?
The kids tell Bob and Linda about Spirit Week at their school.
Bob finds out a top chef he likes is teaching an online course.
Don't miss a new episode of BOB'S BURGERS, SUN at 9/8c only on FOX!
Gene asks Tina and Louise to go with him to the Hi-Fi Emporium.
Louise and Gene are worried about their presents for their sister after seeing what she got them.
Gene has his Gene Show, but Bob doesn't want him performing in the restaurant.
Gene shows up for dress rehearsal and finds out Mr. Ambrose is also in the play.
Linda asks Gene if she wants to be in a play so Teddy takes him to an audition.
Bob finds out the gas been shut down, rendering him without a way to cook his precious turkey.
Bob refuses to drive fast since he has precious cargo in the car...a beloved turkey.