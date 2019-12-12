Bless the Harts
preview: bless the harts is back for a new season
BLESS THE HARTS will be back for season two. Catch up on all episodes on FOX NOW and Hulu!

Published 05-27-20 • 1m

brenda & jenny make the most out of louise's party
Brenda and Jenny decide to make the most out of Louise's rich party.

Published 12-12-19 • 1m

betty wants to have a rich christmas
Betty wants to have a rich Christmas.

Published 12-12-19 • 1m

jesus asks jenny about holiday plans
Jesus asks Jenny what they're planning on doing for the holidays.

Published 12-12-19 • 1m

the harts put up christmas decorations
The Harts put up decorations for Christmas.

Published 12-12-19 • 1m

betty fights for a pair of ugg-uggs
Betty fights with Crystalynn for the last pair of Ugg-Uggs.

Published 11-22-19 • 1m

wayne helps baby violet find her mom
Wayne helps a baby Violet find her mom during Black Friday.

Published 11-22-19 • 1m

the harts are big black friday fans
The Harts have always been big fans of Black Friday.

Published 11-22-19 • 1m

jenny enters a mini golf tournament
Jenny enters a mini golf tournament and easily proves the boys wrong.

Published 11-14-19 • 1m

jenny suggests the family go on vacation
Jenny suggests the family on vacation while she has time off.

Published 11-14-19 • 1m

randy falls out of the ceiling
Randy falls out of the ceiling at the Seafood Buffet.

Published 11-14-19 • 1m

betty laments about her relationship with rick ocean
Betty tells Violet about her relationship with Rick Ocean.

Published 11-06-19 • 1m

jesus tries to give jenny advice
Jesus tries to give Jenny advice, but she interprets it a little differently than he planned.

Published 10-31-19 • 1m

the harts have a bbq
The Harts have a BBQ and it gives Jenny an idea.

Published 10-31-19 • 1m

jesus loves harry potter
Jesus talks to Jenny about her father passing away and the boy who lived.

Published 10-17-19 • 1m

the brenda's bring the party
The Brenda's crank up the party.

Published 10-17-19 • 1m

jenny & betty decide to spread ed's remains
Jenny and Betty decide to spread Ed's remains at the Halloween party.

Published 10-17-19 • 1m

violet tells wayne a ghost story
Violet tells Wayne a ghost story, prompting them to decide to go ghost hunting.

Published 10-17-19 • 1m

jesus tells jenny he loves her
Jesus tells Jenny he loves her even if she has a guilty conscious.

Published 10-10-19 • 1m

violet, david, & betty go visit marjune
Violet and David go with Betty to visit Marjune.

Published 10-10-19 • 1m

jenny makes cash off the statue debate
Jenny figures out how to cash in on the town statue debate.

Published 10-10-19 • 1m

jenny starts working at bud's strip club
Jenny's first day at Bud's strip club she runs into an old classmate.

Published 10-03-19 • 1m

jenny asks jesus if she can pray for money
Jenny asks Jesus if it's okay for her to pray for money.

Published 10-03-19 • 1m

louise makes jenny cover up
Louise makes Jenny cover up while on the job.

Published 10-03-19 • 1m

wayne has a plan to get violet to art school
Wayne comes up with a plan to raise money to send Violet to art school.

Published 10-03-19 • 1m

the harts hold up the drive thru
Wayne and the family take too long in the drive thru.

Published 10-03-19 • 1m

jenny & betty want violet to get into art school
Jenny doesn't want Violet to get stuck in their town like she did.

Published 10-03-19 • 1m

bless the harts main title sequence
The main title sequence for the new show BLESS THE HARTS.

Published 09-25-19 • 1m

wayne's building is too whimsy
Wayne has the housing inspector called on him for his whimsical structure.

Published 09-25-19 • 1m

jesus tells jenny the hug n' bugs are worthless
Jesus tells Jenny the hug n' bugs aren't worth any money.

Published 09-25-19 • 2m

jenny is thrilled with betty's hug n' bugs
Jenny is thrilled with her mother's Hug n' Bugs collection.

Published 09-25-19 • 1m

violet tells wayne about her comic book
Violet explains to Wayne the characters in her sketches.

Published 09-25-19 • 1m

betty refuses to tell jenny what's in the storage unit
Betty refuses to tell Jenny about the lucrative item in her storage unit.

Published 09-25-19 • 1m

violet can't get any privacy
Violet doesn't seem to have a lot of privacy.

Published 09-25-19 • 1m

ike's ideal meal
Ike Barinholtz from the new show BLESS THE HARTS, breaks down some of his favorite North Carolina-based foods.

Published 09-19-19 • 2m

women in comedy
BLESS THE HARTS stars Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Jillian Bell and showrunner, Emily Spivey discuss their journey through comedy.

Published 09-17-19 • 1m

meet jenny hart
Here’s a look at Jenny Hart, voiced by Kristen Wiig, from FOX's new animated show, BLESS THE HARTS.

Published 09-04-19 • 1m

inside look: a hilarious heartfelt family
Here’s a sneak peek at the new animated comedy Bless the Harts!

Published 09-03-19 • 1m

bless the harts at comic-con 2019 fox fan fair
The BLESS THE HARTS producers and cast share how excited they are to be at Comic-Con 2019.

Published 07-20-19 • 1m

bless the harts ferris wheel experience
Producers and cast of the new FOX show BLESS THE HARTS take a ride on the Fox Comic-Con ferris wheel.

Published 07-20-19 • 1m

