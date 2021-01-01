BEDROCK, a primetime animated adult comedy series continuing the story of everyone’s favorite modern Stone Age family, the Flintstones. BEDROCK catches up with the Flintstone family two decades after the original, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.