Clue Package

Clue #1:

If you want to know who's behind my mask, you'll need to figure who's under my hats.

Clue #2:

How does a mushroom grow up to be a healer and a scholar? I sprouted up underground, young, scrappy and funky. I started out in the rat race at a job that may surprise you. Then, the world turned upside down, and I got my shot to turn a hobby into a career. At first, the suits didn't understand me.

Man in Black 1: "Grow less."

Man in Black 2: "Smile, spore."

Nah, I kept growing and grinding until somebody said yes to this, and finally I got to be in the shroom where it happens. Now I'm able to rise up and help others grow. It may have been a broken road to get here, but it means the world to share my story on this stage.

Visual clues: Gardening tool, hot dog stand, and a green grasshopper playing violin.

Clue #3:

Even as a young 'shroom, I knew I was offbeat. I often felt like I didn't belong anywhere. Compared with the other fungi, I had totally different roots.

I was around strange food and customs. But then I realized that under the surface, we're all entangled together as one. And even a porcini or cremini can be a prom queenie. Once I embraced being a nerd, an outcast, I could proudly share my unique gifts. My weirdness has led me here, and now it's time to fetch the golden mask.

Visual clues: “Burn” book, Kangaroo Masked Singer, black beetles, Christmas talent show







Songs







Judges’ Guesses

Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Andre 3000







Revealed

N/a