Clue Package

Clue 1:

Check the gremlin manual, and you'll see I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees.

Clue 2:

Greetings. I'm Gremlin. Despite my checkered history, I can actually be quite charming. A true romantic. You may have heard I can be a bit combative, but I have a fluffy side, too. I adore all animals. Long spins on the beach and bashing worthy opponents with foreign objects for maximum impact. I also love to cook. Maybe you like what you see. I'd love to have you for dinner. I mean, have you over for dinner. But first, let's snuggle up as I serenade you.

Visual clues: ‘Fast and Friendly Dating Service’, black and white checkerboard, a shark with boxing gloves on, an ironing board, a tiger, a bull, a pig, a mouse, the beach, 41 proof alcohol, and chopping carrots.

Songs

“Stand by Me” by Ben E. King

Judges’ Guesses

Jerry Lee Lewis, Mickey Rourke, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Revealed

09/30/20. S4 E2.